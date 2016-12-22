Metrosphere’s top five stories 2016

By Teresa Diaz Soriano on December 22, 2016

This has been an exciting and innovative year at the magazine and as 2016 comes to a close we bring you our staffs favorite stories of the year.

 

 

Editor-In-Chief

Deanna Hirsch: “Seen & Heard” by Victoria Edstedt, “Love in a time of war” by Andrea Herrera, “Bringing back Burning Man” by Dayna Himot.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Intersection editor

Cheyenne DeChristopher: The two top stories from this year I think are “Justice for Josie” and the “Taste Maker: Nadeen Ibrahim.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assistant Photo Editor

Victoria Edstedt: “Love in a time of war” by Andrea Herrera, “Sticks and cones” by Gardell Neal JR.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Photo Editor

Glen Carl Payne: My top two stories we published this year are “Seen and heard” by Victoria Edstedt and “Mushroom Hunter” by Dayna Himot.

 

 

 

 

 

Associate Editor

Teresa Diaz-Soriano: My favorite stories are “Franks and Beats” and the article on the DIY venue Seventh Circle Music Collective. As an advocate for music education, music appreciation and really, anything music related, I feel what the crew over at Seventh Circle are doing great stuff for the local scene and the youth. I smell Jerry Cass’ dogs every afternoon while I’m making my way to the Tivoli and not a day goes by when my mouth doesn’t water.

 

