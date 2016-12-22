Metrosphere’s top five stories 2016

This has been an exciting and innovative year at the magazine and as 2016 comes to a close we bring you our staffs favorite stories of the year.

Deanna Hirsch: “Seen & Heard” by Victoria Edstedt, “Love in a time of war” by Andrea Herrera, “Bringing back Burning Man” by Dayna Himot.

Alysha Prieto: Joella Baughmann’s profile, “Justice for Josie,” is my favorite story that we have published this year. I was immediately impressed with the timeliness of the piece and the thoughtful writing and reporting that went in to telling Josie Valadez Fraire’s story. Also, the photos were amazing and portrayed a brave and passionate woman.

Cheyenne DeChristopher: The two top stories from this year I think are “Justice for Josie” and the “Taste Maker: Nadeen Ibrahim.”

Victoria Edstedt: “Love in a time of war” by Andrea Herrera, “Sticks and cones” by Gardell Neal JR.

Glen Carl Payne: My top two stories we published this year are “Seen and heard” by Victoria Edstedt and “Mushroom Hunter” by Dayna Himot.

Teresa Diaz-Soriano: My favorite stories are “Franks and Beats” and the article on the DIY venue Seventh Circle Music Collective. As an advocate for music education, music appreciation and really, anything music related, I feel what the crew over at Seventh Circle are doing great stuff for the local scene and the youth. I smell Jerry Cass’ dogs every afternoon while I’m making my way to the Tivoli and not a day goes by when my mouth doesn’t water.