Metrosphere’s favorite movies of 2016

Deanna Hirsch: Moana, because after this election I need something happy and light, plus, The Rock.



Alysha Prieto: The Jungle Book was amazing. Disney is hitting it out of the park with the live action remakes. I’m pretty much dying for Beauty and The Beast.



Cheyenne DeChristopher: My favorite movie this year Kubo: The Tale of Two Strings because the animation is a beautiful and I appreciate the lack of Western influence on telling this story. I really love different perspectives and I think this film brings that.



Teresa Diaz Soriano: Who doesn’t love a little Dave Franco in their life? Kind of geeky but I loved the movie Nerve. If anything it was cinematically colorful and entertaining, and if you really think about the perils of social media and the point directors Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman were trying to get at, the movie leaves you pondering your life. Bonus, the soundtrack is great!



Caitlin Monaghan: Finding Dory, cutest movie ever. I don’t know one person from the our generation who doesn’t like Finding Nemo. Finding Dory is kind of an extension of the millennial generation because we were kids when Finding Nemo came out and now we are reliving it through Finding Dory.



Glenn Carl Payne: The Revenant is my favorite movie this year was released at the end of 2015, but I saw it in 2016. This film directed by one of my favorite directors Alejandro G. Inarritu. The film is about a frontiersman who fights for survival after being left for dead in the western wilderness of the 1820s. I enjoyed this film because of the beautiful landscape locations used to recreate what the American frontier would have resembled during that time. To accomplish this cast and crew had to travel to bottom tip pf South America to use places that still had the snow filled environment that they needed.



Victoria Edstedt: The Jungle Book. A rare case when retelling of a classic worked. Visually stunning, heart-warming story that cheers you up as well as makes you think about complexity of the world and relationships.



