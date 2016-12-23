The magazine is moving forward into the new year, check out some of what we are looking forward to for Metrosphere in 2017.

Deanna Hirsch: looking forward to: building on what we’ve achieved so far and making our spring issues the best yet.

Alysha Prieto: I am looking forward to seeing our visual efforts grow. We have had our creative team for a while now and have already seen their great work with the last issue. I can’t wait to see them get better and better as they continue to find their groove.

Cheyenne DeChristoher: In the new year I am excited to take more risks with content being covered. I am especially looking forwarded to doing more stories relating to sex work and other topics considered controversial by normative society.

Teresa Diaz Soriano: We welcomed so many changes to the magazine this year and I look forward to spearheading more online activity, and getting great content for the upcoming April special edition.

Glenn Carl Payne: Working with more talented writers, photographers, and creative graphic designers.

Victoria Edstedt: Looking forward to see more creative writing and art. Fiction, poetry, comics…!

