Metrosphere in 2017

By Metrosphere Staff on December 23, 2016

The magazine is moving forward into the new year, check out some of what we are looking forward to for Metrosphere in 2017.

Editor-In-Chief

Deanna Hirsch: looking forward to: building on what we’ve achieved so far and making our spring issues the best yet.

 

 

 

 

Threads Editor

Alysha Prieto: I am looking forward to seeing our visual efforts grow. We have had our creative team for a while now and have already seen their great work with the last issue. I can’t wait to see them get better and better as they continue to find their groove.

 

 

 

 

Intersection Editor

Cheyenne DeChristoher: In the new year I am excited to take more risks with content being covered. I am especially looking forwarded to doing more stories relating to sex work and other topics considered controversial by normative society.

 

 

 

 

 

Associate Editor

Teresa Diaz Soriano: We welcomed so many changes to the magazine this year and I look forward to spearheading more online activity, and getting great content for the upcoming April special edition.

 

 

 

 

Photo Editor

Glenn Carl Payne: Working with more talented writers, photographers, and creative graphic designers.

 

 

 

 

 

Assistant Photo Editor

Victoria Edstedt: Looking forward to see more creative writing and art. Fiction, poetry, comics…!

 

 

 

 

 

 

Check out other Metrosphere end of year stories:

Metrosphere’s holiday playlist

Metrosphere’s top stories 2016

Metrosphere’s 2016 favorite music

Metrosphere’s favorite movies 2016

 

Leave a Reply

Copyright 2016. All Rights Reserved. Metropolitan State University of Denver Met Media