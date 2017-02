Led by lead singer Kamtin Mohager, The Chain Gang of 1974 put on a strong performance at the Gothic Theatre on January 28. The Chain Gang of 1974 got the crowd moving early, starting with their popular dream-pop song “Sleepwalking” which has been featured in countless movies and commercials, including “Grand Theft Auto”. All through the night, with an almost perfect 80’s inspired sound, The Chain Gang of 1974 proved that they know how to give their fans an amazing show.