Truth about love: Vera Valentine the poet

Growing up, Vera Valentine felt muzzled, suppressed and alone. She began writing her pain out at the age of 12, but the poet pen name Valentine would not manifest itself for another 25 years in 2013. Birthed from the author’s feelings of betrayal when her husband left her for another woman, and abandoned by love, Valentine’s words began to bleed out via ink on paper. From the depths of her shattered heart, a voice began to speak on behalf of the darkness within. Valentine insists she is closer to strangers than her own blood-related family. Through her words, Valentine has helped other members of the broken heart club , all while giving herself permission to feel again.

Valentine feels that her poetry represents people who are hurting and on a journey to find their self worth. Her goal is to validate people’s pain from narcissistic abuse. “Vera makes people feel safe to express their emotions they might otherwise repress, she has helped me discover my own self worth and she has helped me love myself,” Valentine said of her poet persona.

If one looks closely, he or she would see that Valentine has at least three or four journals in every corner of her home. Writing poetry consumes her at all hours of the day and night. Her passion to write out the pain and heartbreak even commands her to break sleep patterns and write what she refers to as dream poetry, that is inspired by spirit guides.

Over the years, Valentine has built a large fan base on Tumblr and Instagram and she has over 30,000 followers on Facebook. She writes about pain and catastrophic heartbreak, and when in love, she writes about love.

“Vera has given me a voice..a voice that I have always had a hard time expressing.” Valentine said.

In addition to the dramatic forces at play in love and loss, light and dark, Vera also draws her inspiration from deep dark bassy electronic minimalist music. She is a photographer and a source of creative inspiration to people in emotional pain all over the world. After three years of a diligent daily writing practice, she is self-publishing a collection of 50 poems on heartbreak and emotion on Amazon entitled “Hemorrhaging Ink,” to be released in February of 2017.

I tried to write the aching from me

Til my fingertips were numb

And my bones hollowed

But you were obstinately lodged

Inside my flesh

No matter how often I tried to

purge you

You taunted me with memories

Etching your name

Into my bones

Like lovers names on a tree

Reading do not forget me

-Vera Valentine

My Offer

Is off the table

And I feel relieved at your

absence I can’t save you

I won’t

Flee if you must

But don’t run to me

I am shining on my own

And I don’t need your shadow

Looming over me

-Vera Valentine

Dwell

I have spent over 3 months in solitude.

I have immersed myself in my own darkness, healing wounds that continually bleed.

Like a cat I soothe and clean my cuts.

With the scritch scratch of sandpaper tongue, I whittle down the hurt until it is polished like a tumbled stone. The pain is ebbing; but will dwell eternally in my bones.

-Vera Valentine

Editor’s note: You can follow Vera on Instagram and Facebook. If you’re interested in being placed a waitlist for her book you can email Vera at poetveravalentine@gmail.com.