E.E. Cummings – “I Will Wade Out”

Hey everyone! This week I wanted to do a poetry explication of my favorite poem: “I Will Wade Out” by E.E Cummings. I was thinking about it the other day, and decided to read it again. Somehow, I manage to get something different out of it every time.

E.E.Cummings is famous for his rejection of traditional forms. He experiments with structure and syntax, diction and grammar. He is a master manipulator of de-capitalization and line placement. “I Will Wade Out” is a representation of all of these things. He uses simple words, but arranges them in areas of abstraction. His style is an acquired taste, and is highly criticized. I’ve always been attracted to it. He has such a way with words and is fearless in his easy breaking of all the rules. The verbs of this poem are particularly powerful. They are “steep[ing]”, “burning”, “wad[ing]”, “tak[ing]”, “dash[ing]”, and “sleeping”. The movements implied by these verbs are active and vibrant. They amplify the ideas of renaissance and sensuality throughout the poem. Cummings makes many references to body parts and physicality. These real and tangible aspects of humanity juxtapose and intermingle with the almost personified abstractions of nature. “Thighs are steeped in burning flowers/” and the sun is swallowed. “The sleeping curves of my body/” and “fingers of smooth mastery … complete the mystery of my flesh”. The physical and the spiritual; the tangible and the abstract are seamlessly blended together in this poem.

This poem stands for awakening. It is an expression of unity between body and spirit. There is a strong sensuality in this poem, but it isn’t overly sexual or sentimental. Cummings actually employs a subtle irony in the middle of the poem to balance the sensual tones: “in the sleeping curves of my body/ shall enter fingers of smooth mastery/ with chasteness of sea-girls”. The implication of penetration and the reference to the body’s curves is very sexual in nature. But Cummings has rendered these fingers chaste. The sea-girls have always perplexed me. I know some mermaid or sea-creature lore with references to virginity and chastity that could fit the line, but I can’t know what Cummings is alluding to with the term, or what he meant by doing so. It matters very little though, for the mystery of the word becomes the “mystery of my flesh” in the next line and, suddenly, the poem stands for completion.

The most powerful aspect of the poem is not that the narrator is transformed, but that he is aware and in control of that transformation. He has power and determination. “I will wade out”;“I will take the sun”. He leaps “into the ripe air” and is “Alive”. It has a purity and simplicity braided with vibrancy and sensuality. It speaks of lightness and darkness in terms of impossibility, giving the narrator (and therefor the reader) power over the mind, body, and soul. It grapples with Nature – embracing it by defying it. The voice of this poem is complete, and aching for completion. It is “Alive/ with closed eyes”. It “dash[es] against darkness” by swallowing the sun, and rises by “[setting its] teeth in the silver of the moon”. There is a feral ferocity to the tone that sleeps with a gentle grace. And I’m still a sucker for a good dichotomy.

“I Will Wade Out” embodies completion, synthesis, rebirth, and awakening. It doesn’t use fancy language. There is no rhyme scheme or syllabic restriction or metrical pattern. It is raw and un-Natural. It isn’t punctuated by anything. It simply is. It feels good in my mouth. It’s the kind of poem that leaves a brilliant after-taste. The structure and line placement form an ebb and flow motion. Like the movement in the verbs of the poem, the ebb and flow is active and powerful. All of its elements seem connected and reflect one another, amplifying as they go. I am struck by its beauty. I’ll never forget the first time I read it. A girl I barely knew heard me mention once that I loved E.E Cummings. For my birthday, she gave me a piece of college-ruled paper folded up in to a tiny square. On it she had written the poem out by hand. It was like the poem itself was a gift to me. The time was perfect for it – the words meant so much more to me than they ever could at any other point in my life. My life heard the words, and I had never been more inspired to write something. This is why it is my favorite poem. And that is why it will be my second tattoo.

Isobel is a lover of words and a firm believer in the human consciousness and its ability to make meaning. We make as we are made.