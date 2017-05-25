Hitting the High Note

Bringing his initiative of music education for all students in Colorado, Governor Hickenlooper and a plethora of musical artists came together May 4th at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield. The goal of Hickenlooper’s organization is to help spread music education and access to musical instruments in Colorado’s schools. Pairing with notable Colorado musicians such as: Big Head Todd, Onerepublic, Isaac Slade of the Fray, and Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, the concert proved how detrimental music education is for students. With help from the musicians and fans alike, the “Take Note” Colorado music initiative has raised the initial funds necessary to kick start the organization’s mission.