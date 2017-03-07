Have you ever walked into Target for almond milk and walked out with a cart of unnecessary items? I have, every single time I go to Target.

I’m convinced that Target has some sort of hypnotizing aura, because I spend an unreasonable amount of money on things I don’t need.

I look forward to going “grocery” shopping every week. I put that in quotations, because I should call it “shopping for random things that I never knew existed or needed, but I bought anyway.” I thought it’d be fun to share my addiction of shopping at Target with the world, so I decided to make a list of all the random things I never needed but bought at Target anyway. I honestly hope that someone starts an investigation as to why people are addicted to over-shopping at Target.

Without further rambling, here’s my top 10 list of unnecessary things I bought at Target:

Black water: At least it makes me look cool among all of my friends. It’s water but black. So cool. Literally overpriced water that is pitch black. Boxed water: Because bottling water in plastic and selling it is totally unnecessary, but bottling water and selling it in a box is totally worth it. Almond butter in small packages: The holy grail for lazy girls who love almond butter without having to scoop it out of a jar with a spoon. You can just squeeze it into your mouth! Everything in the dollar section: The funny part is that nothing is really a dollar in the dollar section; everyone just calls it the dollar section. There’s nothing better than finding seasonal binders, folders, USB phone chargers and decorations for $3. I just have to have it all, and justify it because it’s only $3 dollars in the dollar section. Moisturizer: The amount of organic looking moisturizers that look fancy AF is never ending at Target. Rosewater toner: Still don’t know what it’s good for and if it should go in my hair or on my face, but it smells amazing. Black African soap: Literally takes off all of my makeup… Like any other soap would, but it’s probably doing something really good for my skin. Fluffy white blanket: Makes for an amazing backdrop when I need to take pictures of all the other unnecessary things I bought at Target. Dog rain coats: These are not unnecessary. These are a must. McCain Smiley Fries: Literally the greatest fries on the planet that I can only find at Target.

If you have a problem with over-shopping at Target, please reach out to me so we can go Target shopping together and see how many unnecessary items we can find. In fact, let’s start a Target support group. I can’t be the only one filling my red cart with pointless things.