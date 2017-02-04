Follow Five Friday – Gaming Edition

Catch up on all of the best games and gamers in the industry by tapping the follow button on these five Instagram profiles. These pages will give you access to some of the newest products, latest and greatest technology and access to events like never before.

IGN is a gaming and entertainment company located in San Francisco. Their Instagram account plugs you into interactive gaming content unlike others. Previews and reviews, cheat codes and walkthrough videos are what bring a large audience to IGN’s Instagram page. If gaming is not for you, you can also expect to find movie trailers scattered throughout their Instagram and other social media accounts.

Video Game Cartel is an Instagram page dedicated to education and daily motivation for gamers. Don’t be fooled, even if you are not a gamer you are sure to find a motivational quote that will power you through a long day. A small but active community follows their account. They encourage gamers around the world to interact with each other through their posts and website.

Bethesda Softworks is the gaming studio responsible for publishing the Fallout series and the Dishonored series and many more games that have flown off the shelves for years. Their official Instagram account is dedicated to art from their games as well as first hand coverage of conferences around the globe. If you are into the Fallout Wasteland or are curious what could be up their sleeve in the future, this is the account for you. Their newest game, Prey is set to release in May. Instagram will provide a first look into the new fictional world that Bethesda has created.

Notchite is a personal Instagram account run by Markus Persson, one of the creators of Minecraft. His page is an insight into the type of life that he lives and what a successful game creator does for fun. If you enjoy travel, food and drinks or music his account is a must. Follow to get a glimpse into the adventures that Persson enjoys.

Gamer.Ink features the best gaming-related tattoos on Instagram. If you need some inspiration for your next big piece of body art, this is the page to turn to. You will thousands of tattoos from artists across the globe featuring characters like Mario and Luigi, Squirtle, Goku and more. Gamer.Ink is a colorful and unique page to add to your Instagram feed.