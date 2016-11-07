“How to Date a Feminist: A Guide”

My boyfriend is awesome. He is supportive and kind, the best cuddler in the world, and his sleepy morning rambles are on par with Daoist philosophy. My boyfriend is awesome, but I honestly believe myself and my feminism, that is, my belief in the equality of all genders, races, sexualities, abilities, etc., flummoxes him sometimes. It can’t be easy to date a woman who constantly pushes you to question your privilege — nor is it easy to romance a partner who really likes to yell about reproductive freedom at the Capitol. Worst of all is the meet-the-parents-experience in which I enthusiastically explain why I am super passionate about domestic violence. Dating a feminist can be hard, especially for those who didn’t grow up identifying as such.
My boyfriend, hereafter referred to as Jake, doesn’t readily identify as a feminist — enter me. I’m by far the most “radical” woman he’s ever dated, and by the third date I’d already gone off on a tangent about intersectionality. Jake is fully aware that to romance me is to romance feminism and he’s jumped in without complaint, though he probably wishes he had a how-to manual at the time. So, in the spirit of his courage, I present to you a guide for dating a feminist. Granted, this is a data point of one and would probably be better titled, “How to date this particular feminist,” but I’d like to think some of these points are universal.
Ask questions.
Feminists can be confusing. We use funny words like “egalitarian,” “intersectionality” and “tintinnabulation” (that last one may be just me). Moreover, the lingo is a living organism that is ever changing as words are set aside and taken up again as we examine how language affects marginalized groups. It can be hard to keep up, which is why everyone who dates a feminist absolutely must ask questions. There is no shame in admitting you don’t know something; there is, however, shame in thinking tintinnabulation is a new wave of feminism (for those who are wondering tintinnabulation is the ringing of bells — yes, I am a giant- word nerd).
Argue with us
Feminists are used to being argued with — it is one of our favorite past times. Everyone gets a voice in feminism, even if we don’t like what that voice has to say. The sharing and debating of ideas is what allows for a diverse array of experiences to be told. So, if you honestly think that cat-calling is not as bad as we’re making it out to be, argue with us! We will gladly listen before countering. Feminists, as a group, are very likely to allow for our points of view to be changed. We just ask that you be as open-minded as well.
This should not deter you from wanting to date a feminist—we are super fun and we come equipped with passion, a voice we never hesitate to use, and many fun buttons with which you can decorate your favorite vest.
Punch up your jokes
I cannot tell a joke. I can’t do it. Jake on the other hand is a master of the set-’em-up, knock-’em-down art of one-liners. He also understands my boundaries about jokes. He will poke fun at my feminism, but all the jokes always “punch up” at patriarchy as opposed to “punching down” at women. When he makes jokes, the real butt of the joke is the misogynists who perpetuate gender roles and not the women fighting for equality. And he NEVER jokes about the two topics I have declared off-limits: rape and domestic violence. It’s not because he can’t think of rape jokes, it’s because he respects my boundaries and also understands why those jokes are not OK.
Check your privilege
Jake texted one day, worried that the shirt he had chosen to wear was offensive, and I swooned over his uncertainty about appropriation. Some people know it’s true love when their partner remembers their favorite flower or candy bar. Feminists know it’s true love when their partner begins to check their own privilege without provocation. Checking privilege is rarely ever fun, and as a white woman I personally still have a long way to go. For someone like Jake, who never had to think about appropriation, oppression and intersectionality before and how he could be contributing to it, it’s a huge thing. Jake may not always understand how his privilege is affecting his experience, but he’s very open to listening and educating himself as to why it’s important that he does so.
Buy us doughnuts when we’re sick
Strawberry-iced from Dunkin Donuts are preferred. Dating a feminist isn’t that much different from dating anyone else; we have likes, dislikes and weird behaviors that we and charming, but others and off-putting, just like the rest of the world. The only difference is we are not going to subscribe to antiquated notions of gender roles within our relationships. This should not deter you from wanting to date a feminist — we are super fun and we come equipped with passion, a voice we never hesitate to use, and many fun buttons with which you can decorate your favorite vest.
