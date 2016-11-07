“How to Date a Feminist: A Guide”

Ask questions.

Feminists can be confusing. We use funny words like “egalitarian,” “intersectionality” and “tintinnabulation” (that last one may be just me). Moreover, the lingo is a living organism that is ever changing as words are set aside and taken up again as we examine how language affects marginalized groups. It can be hard to keep up, which is why everyone who dates a feminist absolutely must ask questions. There is no shame in admitting you don’t know something; there is, however, shame in thinking tintinnabulation is a new wave of feminism (for those who are wondering tintinnabulation is the ringing of bells — yes, I am a giant- word nerd).

Argue with us

Feminists are used to being argued with — it is one of our favorite past times. Everyone gets a voice in feminism, even if we don’t like what that voice has to say. The sharing and debating of ideas is what allows for a diverse array of experiences to be told. So, if you honestly think that cat-calling is not as bad as we’re making it out to be, argue with us! We will gladly listen before countering. Feminists, as a group, are very likely to allow for our points of view to be changed. We just ask that you be as open-minded as well.

This should not deter you from wanting to date a feminist—we are super fun and we come equipped with passion, a voice we never hesitate to use, and many fun buttons with which you can decorate your favorite vest.

Punch up your jokes

I cannot tell a joke. I can’t do it. Jake on the other hand is a master of the set-’em-up, knock-’em-down art of one-liners. He also understands my boundaries about jokes. He will poke fun at my feminism, but all the jokes always “punch up” at patriarchy as opposed to “punching down” at women. When he makes jokes, the real butt of the joke is the misogynists who perpetuate gender roles and not the women fighting for equality. And he NEVER jokes about the two topics I have declared off-limits: rape and domestic violence. It’s not because he can’t think of rape jokes, it’s because he respects my boundaries and also understands why those jokes are not OK.