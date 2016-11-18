Culture Vs. cannabis and code

Caught in the rapid gentrification driven by new and expanding industries, Denver’s art community has been struggling to keep their place.

For many years, Denver has been a home to artists looking to hone their craft and display their work to the public. They’ve had access to galleries and studios along major streets like Broadway, Larimer and Santa Fe, and have found housing in low-income areas around these locations.

Recently though, artists have felt the impact of Denver’s changing culture and demographic. New businesses have bought up real estate in these low-income areas at a rapid rate, driving up rent costs and driving artists to other areas such as Elyria Swansea and Globeville.

Those in the community expected this to happen eventually, but not as quickly as it has.

“Artists are organic. They pull up the plug and move to another unwanted part of the city. This has been happening for decades. But it’s at a new level, on steroids now,” said Mark Sink, a longtime artist and resident of Denver. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

This rapid change was largely triggered by the development of new industries in Denver, one being marijuana. Following the legalization of recreational marijuana in 2014, the number of marijuana business licenses held in Colorado exploded, with more than 900 registered by the end of 2015. Of those, at least 600 were held by recreational dispensaries with physical store locations.

These shops, as well as the grow houses used to supply them, were built in lower income areas in which artist communities originally developed. This was due to the low cost of the properties, which was vital for many of the new dispensaries dealing with the costs of starting up a business from scratch. As these dispensaries have brought in more and more revenue, the prices on rents and leases have increased to the point that artists and gallery owners can’t keep up.

“Rhinoceropolis is on the way out; the Colorado Center for Photography lost their lease; Hinterland Art Space is out of their space on Walnut,” Sink said. Those that weren’t pushed out have been worried about the impact that nearby recreational shops and grow houses would have from a business perspective. Kit Mahoney, a co-owner and artist for Brushstrokes Studio Gallery at Florida Avenue and Broadway, recalled the apprehensions she and her business partners had about being located near a marijuana shop.

“When we were looking for space along here, we did not want to be next door to a dispensary because we’re an art gallery,” Mahoney said. “The clientele that support dispensaries are multi-varied, but being amongst the antiques with antique row, that’s generally going to be more our clientele.”

Mahoney noted that she and her business partners had no problem with the marijuana industry or its supporters, and that she smokes recreational marijuana. In term of the business they’re aiming to run, though, the group wants to provide a different type of service from those that dispensaries may provide.

“I think you want to be where you’re going to draw the kind of traffic and collector base that responds to your product and is at the income level that they can afford it as well,” Mahoney said.

The art community has felt pressure from the growth of the tech industry as well. Denver’s tech industry has seen steady growth over the past decade, with companies like ProtectWise and Ibotta earning the Denver Gazelle distinction from the city for their sustained growth and growing role in the state’s economy.

“Every single one of my friends from Cornell have mentioned that Denver is the place to be, and most of them have been from the tech industry,” said Max Boyle, an MSU Denver student and Denver resident.

This is due mainly to the difference in environment from Silicon Valley. Once the tech startup capital of the country, overcrowding and intense competition has driven many aspiring tech industry workers to seek other locations to build their businesses. In an article published by The Denver Post, Scott McNealy, the CEO of tech company Wayin, noted these as his reasons for not starting his company in California.

“The prices of everything have skyrocketed: The regulations, the pension deficit, the traffic. It’s just not a fun place to go start,” McNealy said.

As a result, tech companies have found space for their businesses in the same low-income areas as art communities. Some have even found their work spaces in the same locations as displaced galleries, for example the tech company Code Talent now found where Andenken Gallery and Design once was.

Though residents acknowledge the challenge artists are facing, most see it as an inevitability with little to be done about it.

“No matter what, we’re going to grow,” Boyle said.

Artists agree, though there is fear over the role artists now play in the gentrification of Denver.

“We’re kind of the canary in the coal mine,”Sink said. “I always saw artists as a good thing, moving into the area, but that tends to be the first step that (gentrification) is coming.”