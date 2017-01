Celebrating the New Year, Reggae band Stick Figure performed a two night showing at Cervantes MasterPiece Ballroom December 30th -31st, 2016. The show wasn’t like any other kind of concert. With barefoot guitarists and a dog on the stage, fans witnessed the smooth reggae and happy-go-lucky persona of the band’s lead singer Scott Woodruff. Stick Figure is definitely a band to watch for in the future, having just announced that they are playing at Bonnaroo in 2017. -Nik Puc’