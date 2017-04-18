Concert Photos: Green Day

By Nikolai Puc' on April 17, 2017

Bringing their own personal blend of punk-rock music to the Colorado masses, Green Day performed to a huge crowd at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, CO on April 5. Playing hits that spanned three decades, Green Day proved that they are here to stay. On tour promoting their songs such as, “Still Breathing” and “Bang Bang” from their new album, “Radio Revolution,” Green Day had a performance of epic proportions. From stage antics that consisted of rude Easter Bunny’s and sparks to fireworks and crowd surfing, Greenday showed that they are truly legends of the punk genre. 

