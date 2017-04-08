Spring 2017 Trends Hotter than the Temperature

For those who missed my “Daytime Duo” debut, you missed nervous Kayla awkwardly flailing for words and literally looking to the sky for answers. I’m determined to make next week better.

You also missed me talking this season’s top trends. Springtime is gorgeous, and my outfits have to match the appeal. April showers look dreary and May flowers droop without velvet, pastels and chokers stomping the sidewalks, puddles and all.

This look strokes two birds with one finger. (Because why kill two birds with one stone when kindness is an option?) When velvet exploded into fashion stardom last fall, everyone in fashion wanted to know: “Will this make a statement in the spring?” People think velvet, and people think winter holiday parties. Designers like Victoria Beckham included velvet in their spring collections, which gave the fabric hope for continuity. Come spring, velvet is on the racks and the runways. The best way to take a notoriously winter fabric into the spring? Wear pastel-colored velvet, like this dusty-rose dress.

The second chokers made a comeback, I nearly sprinted to the store to buy one of every color. The right choker lengthens your neck, doesn’t detract from tops with fancy necklines and combines with almost everything minus turtlenecks. When chokers are out, they’re inarguably out, but when chokers are in, you best be wearing one.

No trend walks into the fashion world unscrutinized, and chokers inspired a lot of controversy. Some people took the trend too far with chokers so thick they better resembled neck braces than necklaces. Then, Kendall Jenner unendorsed the fabric choker and all doubt broke loose. I’m no Kendall, but I love chokers as subtle accessories.

With spring in full swing and summer approaching, it’s almost safe to say these trends are now and later. Velvet, pastels and chokers look fierce in April and May and can pair with denim shorts and round-framed sunglasses in June and July. Happy shopping!