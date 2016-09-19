Broncos Brand Colts- Denver starts Season 2-0

y

The Denver Broncos hosted their second game of the regular this past Sunday. The Colts invaded the Mile High City looking to score an upset. Once the game ended , Indy and their fans left simply just upset.

Luck lit up the Detroit Lions in week one. Scorching the Lions for 385 yards passing, 4 TD’ and no interceptions.The Colts lost to the Lions 39-35. Denver entered the contest as a 6 point favorite, after Denver defeated the Panthers 21-20. I warned all Fantasy Footballers to sit Andrew Luck against the Broncos.

Denver’s decadent defense dominated for four quarters. Lucks sampled several soil sandwich’s, as the Broncos registered 5 sacks. Von Miller had yet to record a take-down on Luck in previous contest. Miller was not light on providing pressure to Indy’d backfield. Miller starred as the alpha male of a hungry pack of wolves that had their sights set on terrorizing the Colts stable.

Miller wrangled Luck to the turf often, ringing up 3 sacks on the afternoon. His second sack led to Miller stripping Luck, and fellow Bronco Shane Ray played Jonny on the spot. Picking up the fumble and strutting 15 yards for a touchdown.

This score put the game away 34-14 with 13:52 remaining in the 4th quarter. This was second defensive score of the game for Denver. The Broncos led 16-13, with roughly 12 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter. Luck and the Colts had an opportunity either take the lead or tie the contest.

Luck dropped back, set his feet and fired a pass. Denver Broncos Pro Bowl cornerback, Aqib Talib played pirate. Intercepting the pass and galloped 46 yards to pay-dirt. Increasing the Broncos lead to 23-13.

Andrew Luck’s stat sheet in one word, abysmal. The gunslinger connected on just 21-40 passing attempts. With one touchdown, and one interception.(9 total Fantasy Football points). Broncos rookie QB Trevor Siemian did not disappoint. Siemian completed 22-33 passing attempts with one interception. The donkeys defensive scored two touchdowns, the Colts offense scored two touchdowns.

The Denver offense is headed in the right direction. The Broncos targeted Pro Bowl wide-outs Demaryious Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders a combined 15 targets. Denver dialed-up 33 total passes, 15 of those were intended for either Thomas or Sanders. C.J. Anderson and the Denver offensive line ran the ball well. Anderson was solid running the pigskin with 74 yards on 20 carriers. Rookie running back Devontae Booker gained 46 yards on 9 rushes.

The Broncos travel Northeast to Cincinnati to brawl with the Bengals. Cincy will seek out their first win after dropping games to the Jets and Steelers. Denver squeaked out a 20-17 in last seasons late December contest.