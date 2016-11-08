Bringing back Burning Man: The Awesome Sweater project

Every year thousands of people come together in Black Rock City just three hours north of Reno, Nevada to create a culture of art, community and radical self-reliance. Referred to by some as “that thing in the desert,” the occasion is commonly known as Burning Man. This nine-day event is fueled by Ten Principles that were written by co-founder Larry Harvey. These principles are the fuel that ignite the communal efforts among burners around the globe. This is a story of two men, a sweater and making a difference that began at Burning Man, and is creating a positive influence on people’s lives year round.

About 10 years ago former East Texas native Tex Allen found himself welcomed by the San Francisco Burning Man community during an intense time of change in his life. In 2006, while he was at a San Francisco State University costume sale, he saw a brightly colored sweater in a bin, purchased it, and began wearing it in the hot summer sun. People gravitated to the sweater. Everywhere he wore it, without prompting, Allen would hear people say that’s an “awesome sweater,” earning the name, “The Awesome Sweater.”

Allen has worn the sweater to Santacon, and multiple Halloween and Christmas events. The awesome sweater continued to have an endearing effect on all who came in contact with it. Allen has unsuccessfully attempted to have the sweater replicated. The reality is this sweater had its own path, its own journey to fulfill, and Allen has committed himself to this 100 percent.