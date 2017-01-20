A Love Story

Staring at elaborately placed memorials – a person would think I was crazy. Hell, I halfway think that I am crazy. It doesn’t matter. I’ve come back to this spot every year since. I know she’s out there, she’s got to be. I swear that every year I come here, I can smell her scent, I can feel her soft lips…

It was mid-December. I had just finished finals. I didn’t have much to do. I didn’t feel like flying home, not in my senior year. Feeling overwhelmed by the bar-scene, I found myself wandering into a random coffee shop – no real intentions.

After about an hour or so of sipping Chai-Tea and flipping through randomly placed magazines, I felt the streets, once again, calling me. It was time to find my way back to my small apartment. Just before I stood up to leave, I saw a woman wrapped in a thick winter coat approach my table…

“Do you mind?” She asked as she grasped a vacant chair.

“Aaahh, no” my speech settled on whatever words it could find.

“I’m sorry. I am a little lost right now and need somewhere to regain my composure for a few minutes,” she said, peering into my eyes.

“No, please,” I said.

“Shelley, Shelley Winters,” she said extending her hand.

After buying a couple of coffees, I took a moment and looked her over. Her skin was as soft and pale as a cloud. Her dark wavy hair struck my soul like a bolt of lightning. Her pouty lips were far too red for her glowing face…

“So, what’s your story? What brings you here?” She asked as her eyes widened and a smile crept over her face.

I felt, almost guilty as I recited my boring story. I almost wanted to lie, to contrive a new tale, something a little more interesting. As I rambled on, her eyes never left mine. I swore that my heart stopped as she grabbed my hand, with her cold, snow white hand.

I don’t know how long we sat there talking. It could have just as well been forever for all I cared. — She gave me an almost panicked look.

“I have to go back. I can’t go alone. Will you take me?” she whispered.

I could not refuse anything she asked of me.

By the time we had made it to my car, the ground seemed to have been engulfed with fog. It was a very eerie feeling. Nevertheless, I slowly crept in whichever direction she asked.

The closer we got to our destination, the more withdrawn and distant she seemed to become. We came up to, what seemed to be a field. She abruptly asked me to halt.

Shelley pulled me in close to her.

“Like I said, I couldn’t come here alone,” she softly whimpered into my face.

Her cold lips pressed against my face. I closed my eyes as I felt her tongue softly caress mine.

“I will never forget you.” She said.

She flung the door open as she ran outside, as if to escape a fire. I tried to grab her, to let her know that she could come back with me. She had disappeared into the foggy field.

As I entered the field, I saw gravestones come into view – one by one. I must have searched for hours. Toward the back of the cemetery one seemed to stand out, almost glowing.

Shelley Winters

April 23, 1985 – December 13, 2009. May She Rest In Peace!

She had been dead for 4 years.

I have come back to this very spot, watching the graveyard, hoping to see something, anything. I’ll never forget, well, I’ll just never forget.