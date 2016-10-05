Beyond the boy’s club

Properly representing your audience is vital to grow as a medium, but anime has been failing at it for years.

It’s no secret that women have been underrepresented in popular culture. They play just as many video games, watch just as many movies and read just as many comics. Despite this, female characters are rarely represented as more than someone to save or eye candy, taking a back seat to male characters.

Recently though, fandoms have gotten behind women in the call for better representation, and those inside the entertainment industry have listened. Video game developers are making games with more realistically proportioned female characters and female leads. Film makers are moving away from tropes like the damsel in distress, instead making female characters capable of taking care of themselves. Comic book writers are even redesigning popular heroes as female, most recently Thor and the newest iteration of Captain Marvel.

It’s still only a few taking these actions and doesn’t fix the problem, but it’s a step in the right direction and shows these mediums are willing to acknowledge women in their audiences. Shift the view over to anime though, and it’s a different story.

Despite making up nearly 50 percent of the fandom in Japan and over 50 percent in the West, women rarely receive proper representation through well made characters. More often than not, female characters are damsels in distress for male characters to rescue or take care of. When they aren’t being saved or hiding behind men, they’re providing fan service through oversized breasts and exaggerated features or acting like a housewife–cleaning, cooking, taking care of children and so on.

Series rarely have strong female protagonists outside of romances, and when they do there’s usually a male character that they rely on for help. This hasn’t improved much in recent years either. Even in newer shows like Sword Art Online or Fate/Stay Night, female leads end up taking a back seat to male characters as the show progresses. They fall into the usual tropes, and any sort of character development is lessened or even lost completely.

Aside from being frustrating for female fans, this sort of representation has hurt the industry itself. In any entertainment medium, a story needs well written characters with believable motivations and behaviors to catch people’s interest. By portraying female characters the way they do, most anime series hold themselves back from reaching more fans, male or female.

Not addressing these issues hasn’t helped things either. There’s been just as much outcry by anime fans for addressing these problems, but anime production companies have been slow to change their practices. They’ve argued that relying on the male audience with these norms is a safer bet for profits, and that taking a risk with female leads could make the show less popular or accessible. With shows like Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex and Soul Eater though, which both found good followings with strong and independent female leads, these arguments come off as lazy and even ignorant.

To be sure, anime is an entertainment medium with the potential to become even bigger and better. Until it can accept its flaws though, and represent both genders equally, it will never go as far as it could have.