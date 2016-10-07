Back to the Beginning

As I have stated before, I am here to help people find their darkness. Am I a monster? Am I a saint? Well, I hardly think that is for me to decide. I simply do what I do. Every person has a moment, a time period, and piece of history which officially makes them who and what they are. Some people may not be able to recall that exact moment.

I can…

Memories of my childhood were splotchy (at best). I can recall playing by myself, exploring the woods, but most of all, I can remember him, The Master. That was all he would let me call him. He was my guardian.

I can remember one particular afternoon, I went outside to explore the woods, maybe find a person to talk to. I’d went further than I should have, and I knew it. I came home after dark, my shoes were covered in mud, I swayed a handful of wildflowers. He was waiting for me. I can’t completely recall what had happened that night. All I seriously remember is hearing my cries echo off the walls, and the feeling, or lack of, for the next several days. I’ve had nightmares about him thereafter. Sometimes I would mess the sheets. I had to hide that from him.

He sat down with me to have a talk. I think he felt he had crossed the line or something. He had explained to me that he was saving me from the rest of the world. He didn’t want to see me corrupted like the rest of them. He wanted to make sure I grew up right. He told me that they could not handle me, that I had to stay hidden. He explained, that he was only trying to save me. I thought I understood what he was talking about.

On one of my excursions through the woods, I found a wounded fox. I took him home, and all I wanted was to be his friend. His leg must have been broken. I did what I could to help him, but nothing seemed to work. At least not quick enough. I knew The Master would come home. I had no choice. I had to save him.

I finally understood what he was talking about.

I may not remember much, but I do remember the day I became who I am.

It was late October, the leaves were turning and the air was chilled. This was always a hard time. The master always drank a lot around this time. He would bring women home – while I hid – and do things to them, horrible things. I had to save him!

I worked tirelessly tying together small, sharp, strands of wire I had found on my journeys. I liked things that diverted my mind from all the troubles. I held the tethers of string up on platforms that could easily be raised or lowered. I hid in a small closet, waiting, watching…

After several hours – and many drinks, he came looking for me. I heard the floorboards creaking as he tiptoed across the floor, speaking through his teeth. As I hid I made sure that he knew where I was, whimpering and whining. I could feel him cross the wire on the other side of the door. As he whirled it open I abruptly stood – I had made a crude looking mask from the animals I have recently saved. As he stepped back, startled – I raised the platforms with the sharp wire. He fell over backwards and was separated into a dozen small pieces. I had saved him!

That was the moment that made me who I am today. I dedicate my life to saving those who I feel need it.

Happy Halloween

~A Darkness Within