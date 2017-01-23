Why do Wicked Witches Fly on Broomsticks? A Short Story

On Halloween you, most likely, saw a plethora of different costumes, from people who are young and old alike. Littering the streets were princesses, super heroes, minions, classic Hollywood Monsters, and of course witches. According to, The National Retail Federation’s 2013 Halloween survey, the classic witch costume was rated the number 1 costume among adults (sexy nurse, eat your heart out!). Among their costumes there will inevitably be large pointy hats, long draping skirts, and of course, no witch costume is complete without the traditional broomstick. Why a broom? Are their forbidden dens littered with dirt? Would it be more traditional to upgrade to a vacuum cleaner? Very few people know the actual history behind witches carrying broomsticks. Let’s take a short look into the history of witches:

The historic tale that is full of sex, drugs and Christian inquisitors, starts with poisonous plants like (according to Forbes Magazine), Atropa belladonna (deadly nightshade), Hyoscyamus niger (henbane), Mandragora officinarum (mandrake), and Datura stramonium (jimsonweed). It was also not uncommon for them to boil down glands from a certain type of frog that leads to hallucinations. They would boil these substances down into a fine oil that was sometimes referred to as ‘witch’s brew’.

“Double, double toil and trouble – Fire burn and cauldron bubble” – Macbeth IV, i.

Making these compounds available to the body, through many ways of distribution, can cause hallucinations (if it doesn’t kill you first). According to legend, witches used herbs with psychoactive properties like henbane in their potions, or “flying ointments.” Some historical accounts suggest witches applied these ointments to their nether regions. And what better applicator than a wooden staff, or broomstick?

Lady Alice Kyteler, Ireland’s earliest known accused witch, was condemned to death for using sorcery to kill her husband in 1324. (Kyteler escaped, and her maid was burned at the stake in her stead.)

The English historian Raphael Holinshed later recounted the case and described some of the supposedly damning evidence authorities found against Kyteler: “In rifling the closet of the ladie, they found a pipe of ointment wherewith she greased her staffe, upon which she ambled and galloped through thick and thin.”

Another oft-cited account comes from a manuscript (15th century) by theologian Jordanes de Bergamo. In his “Quaestio de Strigis” of 1470, Bergamo writes of witches who on “certain days or nights they anoint a staff and ride on it to the appointed place or anoint themselves under the arms and in other hairy places.”

It’s hard to know whether or not witches actually did the deeds they were rumored to have done (like mounting hallucinogen-laced wooden staffs in their covens). Sources from the era, when fears about witchcraft peaked, are unreliable and biased, Charles Zika explained, who is a professor at the University of Melbourne, who has written about the imagery of witchcraft. Modern knowledge of witches often comes from manuals written by inquisitors, ecclesiastical judges and testimony by accused witches a lot of it was produced under circumstances or torture, Zika explained.

“A lot of it we can’t trust as descriptions of social reality at all,” Zika told LiveScience.

So, if and when, you see some ladies – galloping through the woods on top of broomsticks, it might be best if you let them be (just in case they are looking for someone to curse), you never know, they just might think that they are actually flying.