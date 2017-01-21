Trick or Treat

By

Nicholas Thomas

Sandra’s breath shook as she sat silently. She could hear footsteps outside of the closet door. The little girl squirmed in her arms, making inpatient awkward grunts.

“Shut Up you little brat! There is a killer out there, and if you don’t be quiet, he is going to come and slaughter us both!” Sandra whispered violently.

“Well, none of this would have ever happened if you would have just took me trick or treating. Who says it’s a he anywho…” the small girl started as Sandra grabbed her wrist aggressively in an effort to silence her.

“I am never babysitting again,” Sandra whispered to herself.

The young girl fell to her knees as she took some small objects out of her pocket and begun playing with them. Nobody ever cared about what she wanted to do…

The footsteps grew closer. Sandra gritted her teeth tightly and felt tears protruding from her clenched eyes.

The door flung open. As she looked up, a hand reached toward her. It was Nathan, the boy whom she had ridden up to the party with.

“C’mon, we’re gonna get out of here. We figure if we all leave together nothing else can happen,” he said as he grabbed her hand.

She stared back at the small girl who took no notice of him. She was still playing with her small little objects she had picked up from around the house.

“Come on, RIGHT NOW, or we’re leaving you here with the killer!” Sandra barked at the small girl.

Nathen lead the two of them into the parlor where 3 other people were waiting. There was a girl she had a couple of classes with, and two slightly older guys that she recognized from around campus.

“So, can anybody sum up what is going on here?” Nathan asked.

The larger of the two men stood up.

“Five people are dead. They are all missing a finger from either hand. Nobody can get any signal. We figured out that it couldn’t have been any of us. If we all leave together, right now, we can make it down the mountain in my jeep. I wouldn’t risk trying to get down to any of the other vehicles. Right off hand, did anyone see who did this?” The taller of the two men asked.

They all looked at one another with bewilderment.

“It doesn’t matter. Let’s get the Hell out of here,” the other had answered.

Sandra grabbed for the girl. She turned around and saw the small girl had disappeared.

“NO! Where the hell did that little brat go?” She screamed.

“Come on, let’s just go, let’s just…” Sandra spoke frantically as she felt a hard slap across her face.

“We are not leaving her here! You Psycho! Now what is her name, we’ll split up, and get out as quick as we can.” The other girl spoke.

“Liz, her name is Liz,” Sandra said as she fell to her knees.

Nathan and Sandra took the upper level, the other girl and one of the guys took the lower level, and the taller of the two went to grab his jeep.

Throughout the house, all you could hear were loud whispers, “Liz,” and the occasional giggle. Sandra licked her lips as she thought of what she would do when she found that little monster. As she kept walking, the air around her seemed to grow colder. She quivered as she realized that she was alone.

The girl appeared at Sandra’s feet.

“I’m ready,” the small girl said.

Sandra snatched her up violently.

“Now listen here you little,”

Sandra felt something cold and sharp enter her stomach.

“Ya know, this would have never happened if we would have went trick or treating,” the little girl said with a scowl.

Sandra felt the blade twist. The little girl held up a pair of wire cutters…

The police entered the small cabin early Sunday morning. They found a jeep idling close to the front of the cabin. They found a small trick or treat bag full of fingers. There were no survivors aside from a little girl they found squatting in the corner.

The killer was never found.