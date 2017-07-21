TRIO High School Upward Bound Music Showcase

The TRIO High School Upward Bound program located at the Metropolitan State University of Denver is a federally funded college preparatory program designed to assist low income and first generation college bound high school students by generating the skills and motivation necessary to complete high school and to enter and succeed in a program of postsecondary education. The HSUB Program in Denver has been hosted since 1974 by MSU Denver, one of the nation’s premiere urban colleges. Our goal is to generate in program participants the skills and motivation necessary to complete a program of secondary education and to enter and succeed in a program of postsecondary education.

Met Media was proud to welcome Denver high school intern, Juan, who was a member of the office this summer. Juan’s final project was to host a live radio music show. Listen to the full broadcast above!