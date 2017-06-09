The Shaky Experience Show, Episode One Indie Sounds

The Shaky Experience Show, episode 1 “Indie Sounds”
James Lane is originally from Baltimore, Maryland. He moved to Denver August 2016 to pursue new endeavors. He recently joined the MET Radio staff in May 2017 to bring a fresh, exciting sound to the station. James’ background is in entertainment and marketing. He’s been identified on television shows and movies. He performs as a musician under Pelvis Presley (solo) and The Shaky Experience (as a collective). During his time in Baltimore, James hosted and performed monthly DIY shows in a hostel’s basement for nearly 3 years. James wanted to continue his legacy within the music scene in Denver by joining forces with Met Media.
His debut show primarily occupied an indie rock sound. However, the show will features varieties of genres throughout the sequence of episodes. The track listing of episode one is as followed:
We Are Scientists – Nobody Moves, Nobody Get Hurt
The Strokes – Whatever Happened?
The Last Shadow Puppets – Les Cactus
Beirut – Perth
Tokyo Police Club – Be Good
The Drums – What You Were
Gauntlet Hair – Keep Time
Kid Cudi – Day N Nite
Phoenix – 1901
Animal Collective – My Girls
