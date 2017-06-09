The Shaky Experience Show, Episode One Indie Sounds

The Shaky Experience Show, episode 1 “Indie Sounds”

James Lane is originally from Baltimore, Maryland. He moved to Denver August 2016 to pursue new endeavors. He recently joined the MET Radio staff in May 2017 to bring a fresh, exciting sound to the station. James’ background is in entertainment and marketing. He’s been identified on television shows and movies. He performs as a musician under Pelvis Presley (solo) and The Shaky Experience (as a collective). During his time in Baltimore, James hosted and performed monthly DIY shows in a hostel’s basement for nearly 3 years. James wanted to continue his legacy within the music scene in Denver by joining forces with Met Media.

His debut show primarily occupied an indie rock sound. However, the show will features varieties of genres throughout the sequence of episodes. The track listing of episode one is as followed:

We Are Scientists – Nobody Moves, Nobody Get Hurt

The Strokes – Whatever Happened?

The Last Shadow Puppets – Les Cactus

Beirut – Perth

Tokyo Police Club – Be Good

The Drums – What You Were

Gauntlet Hair – Keep Time

Kid Cudi – Day N Nite

Phoenix – 1901

Animal Collective – My Girls

Thank you!

Follow James on social platforms:

Facebook.com/jameslaneee

Twitter.com/jameslanee

Instagram.com/jameslane1989

Band pages:

Facebook.com/TheShakyExperience

Facebook.com/PresleyPelvis

#InteractiveRadio