Studio 313B and Dénouement presents DIME SESSIONS Vol. 2

Dénouement presents a full hour of music from our colleagues at the Detroit Institute for Music Education. This 60-minute podcast highlights all of the performances from Volume 2 of the DIME Sessions. Stay tuned every week for more on DIME Sessions on Met Radio!
“The songs on DIME Sessions: Volume 2,: each written, performed and produced by DIME students and staff, are an eclectic mix of alternative rock, folk, R&B. and hip hop. The annual student compilation album showcases the high-level musicianship and professionalism of DIME’s students.” – DIME
Dayna L. Himot aka Dénouement is a staff writer at Metrosphere, Met Media DIME Project
Manager, and Met Radio’s resident house and techno DJ. A product of the late eighties and early nineties underground club scene, she considers herself a diehard New Englander. In reality she prides herself in the cultural climate of wherever she is. Her passion for social documentation via sound, prose, and experience was spurred at a young age. With two sons in high school, she now is a junior at MSU Denver minoring in French with a concentration in social documentary journalism.