The Shaky Experience Episode 12 Females Of Music

Welcome to episode 12 of The Shaky Experience “Females Of Music”, your host James Richard Lane speaks volume about female fronted bands and female artists of the modern era. The episode plays a wide range of multi-cultured musicians and groups throughout the planet. The tunes played drives the the shake and move factor in the human body. The sounds of the music extends the grooves into the human soul. This episode covers free solar eclipse glasses, upcoming Denver DIY shows, and the spotlight of female artists.

Tune into The Shaky Experience every Tuesday 11am – 12pm MST.

Episode 12 (8/22/17): Female Musicians of the Modern Era.

1. Santigold – Big Boss Big Time Business 2. Lykke Li – Let It Fall 3. Buscabulla – Tartaro 4. Nouvelle Vague – Ever Fallen In Love? 5. Beach House – PPP 6. Grimes – Oblivion 7. Computer Magic – Fuzz 8. Flowers – Pull My Arm 9. The Luyas – Too Beautiful To Work 10. Reverie Sound Revue 11. The Go! Team – Huddle Formation

Do you have any feedback on the show or a request that you want to hear? Let James know on social media:

http://Facebook.com/jameslanee

http://Twitter.com/jameslanee