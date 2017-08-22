The Shaky Experience Episode 12 Females Of Music

Welcome to episode 12 of The Shaky Experience “Females Of Music”, your host James Richard Lane speaks volume about female fronted bands and female artists of the modern era. The episode plays a wide range of multi-cultured musicians and groups throughout the planet. The tunes played drives the the shake and move factor in the human body. The sounds of the music extends the grooves into the human soul. This episode covers free solar eclipse glasses, upcoming Denver DIY shows, and the spotlight of female artists.
James Richard Lane is originally from Baltimore, Maryland. He moved to Denver August 2016 to pursue new endeavors. He joined the MET Radio staff in May 2017 to bring a fresh, exciting sound to the station. James’ background is in entertainment and marketing. He’s been identified on television shows (The Price Is Right, House Of Cards, Veep) and movies (The Dark Knight Rises). He performs as a musician under Pelvis Presley (solo) and The Shaky Experience (as a collective). During his time in Baltimore, James hosted and performed monthly DIY shows in a hostel’s basement for nearly 3 years. James wanted to continue his legacy within the music scene in Denver by joining forces with Met Media.