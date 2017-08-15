The Shaky Experience Episode 11 Adios Summer Tunes

Welcome to episode 11 of The Shaky Experience “Adios Summer Tunes”. Our host James Richard Lane submerges us in an ice bath of fun summer sounds. James celebrates his one year anniversary living in Denver, Colorado by giving his listeners what they want, delicious music to indulge in. The host reviews topics such as watching Velorama Music Festival from a parking lot, the mayor’s master plan to solve the North Korea missile crisis with music, Wim Hof’s super human abilities, as well as many other topics. Big shoutout to KoKo Fish for shadowing the episode. James continues to invite listeners to get interactive with the show by having fans letting him know what topics they want covered and songs they want to hear.
Episode 11 (8/14/17): Adios Summer Tunes
1. Battles – Ice Cream
2. Baths – Animals
3. Saint Motel – Move
4. Caribou – Leave House
5. Death Cab For Cutie – Your Heart Is An Empty Room
6. Fleet Foxes – White Winter Hymnal
7. Neon Indian – Smut
8. Wild Nothing – Dancing Shell
9. Coconut Records – Night Timing (RAC Remix)
10. Lower Dens – To Die In LA
James Richard Lane is originally from Baltimore, Maryland. He moved to Denver August 2016 to pursue new endeavors. He joined the MET Radio staff in May 2017 to bring a fresh, exciting sound to the station. James’ background is in entertainment and marketing. He’s been identified on television shows (The Price Is Right, House Of Cards, Veep) and movies (The Dark Knight Rises). He performs as a musician under Pelvis Presley (solo) and The Shaky Experience (as a collective). During his time in Baltimore, James hosted and performed monthly DIY shows in a hostel’s basement for nearly 3 years. James wanted to continue his legacy within the music scene in Denver by joining forces with Met Media.