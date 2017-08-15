The Shaky Experience Episode 11 Adios Summer Tunes

Welcome to episode 11 of The Shaky Experience “Adios Summer Tunes”. Our host James Richard Lane submerges us in an ice bath of fun summer sounds. James celebrates his one year anniversary living in Denver, Colorado by giving his listeners what they want, delicious music to indulge in. The host reviews topics such as watching Velorama Music Festival from a parking lot, the mayor’s master plan to solve the North Korea missile crisis with music, Wim Hof’s super human abilities, as well as many other topics. Big shoutout to KoKo Fish for shadowing the episode. James continues to invite listeners to get interactive with the show by having fans letting him know what topics they want covered and songs they want to hear.

Episode 11 (8/14/17): Adios Summer Tunes

1. Battles – Ice Cream

2. Baths – Animals

3. Saint Motel – Move

4. Caribou – Leave House

5. Death Cab For Cutie – Your Heart Is An Empty Room

6. Fleet Foxes – White Winter Hymnal

7. Neon Indian – Smut

8. Wild Nothing – Dancing Shell

9. Coconut Records – Night Timing (RAC Remix)

10. Lower Dens – To Die In LA

