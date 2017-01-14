P.A.’s Punk at the Movies – “Top 11 Movies of 2016”

These fine films I must recommend seeing on numerous occasions. I did, I did alone, they made me happy. Cheers…..ch…eers? Wish my other hand had a glass full with rum too right about now. Well I’m not drunk now.

2016 Best of

11. The Jungle Book

The Jungle Book (2016) is terrifying, legend says ….that boy would of been dinner living in the jungle. Who’s up for Arbys?

10. Don’t Think Twice

Once again Mike Blubbyash….Once again Mike Burpbigbirdlia……Mike B have written another great gem. Watch his other movie called Sleep Walk with Me

9. Swiss Army Man -*PPPPFFFFFF

Note: if your girl thinks this movie is dumb, she is probably a New England Patriots fan and she gots to go!

8. Captain Fantastic

This has the same feel as Little Miss Sunshine. I would of liked to seen the title be Mr. Captain Fantasticals.

7. The Nice Guys

6. Nocturnal Animals

5. The Lobster

I am a penguin…..







4. Hell or High Water

3. 10 Cloverfield Lane

John Goodman is Damngood

2. Everybody Wants Some

I will watch this movie at least 37 times a year.

Are you ready for # 1??????

First one of my most hated movies Jason Bourne as Van Damme

At least a few Van Damme movies were funny……overtime.

Second, yes STRANGER THINGS was just ok. Yes, it is a bit over-rated. TV show, I know.

Third, I feel like a dick for hating Hail, Cesar! but not really, the whole feeling like a dick part.

Biggest let down was The Witch…..and….Batman vs. Superman…….and…..The Life of Pets…..and….The Suicide Squad…….

The only movie I fell asleep in this year was……...X-Men: zzzApocalypse

And now that I have pissed some of you off……..

Here

is

#1 Movie of 2016

1. The Hunt for the Wilderpeople