Valentina Shevchenko’s Patience Proves A Winning Strategy

Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko is the new Women’s Bantamweight No. 1 contender. She countered Julianna Pena’s rapid fire pace with a patient, tactful, almost slumber-like cadence that lulled the Venezuelan Vixen into a false sense of security. Julianna seemed to be getting the better of some exchanges in the clinch, and then BAM! A swift trip and takedown by Shevchenko.

In the second round, Julianna takes Shevchenko down, but with a tight defense of Pena’s strikes, Valentina takes little, if any damage. This pattern sums up the fight. At 4:29 in the second round, Valentina makes a slick move off her back and secures an armbar for the victory.

Many fighters are weary of fighting in cities like Denver because of the “Mile High” altitude. It’s clear that Valentina prepared diligently for this bout, got the win and even took home a $50,000 bonus. Not a bad way to earn the No. 1 contendership.

Much has changed in the landscape of the Women’s Bantamweight division over the past year and some change. The title has has four different champions in 14 months. Will Shevchenko be number five? If she is, she’ll have to earn it by avenging a loss to current champ, Amanda Nunes.

They met at the center of the octagon to share words. “Be careful with your words, or they’ll come back to you”, Shevchenko says. Nunes answers back, “This time, I’m going to finish you. I know how to beat you.”

The two have faced off before. The rematch will be for the belt. Possibly two of the most technical and well-rounded Women MMA fighters to cross paths, and for the highest stakes.

From Ronda Rousey to Holly Holm and Miesha Tate, we are bearing witness to the evolution of Women’s MMA. Their performance on the biggest stage only legitimizes their place in this sport.