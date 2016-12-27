The Daily Met: Best segments of 2016

10.) It’s fitting that we start this Top Ten list with a segment that opened up with Fatboy Slim’s “Praise You.” While this is from the Spring semester in 2016, we indeed “Have come a long way together.” Enjoy a fun, yet hostile discussion over the world’s favorite oversized lizard.

9.) Oh, how the times have changed. The panelists get nostalgic about their social media, technological use and even some outdated taboo terms. College radio is about having fun and these panelists definitely carry on one of the fun and funnier segments of the year while still mixing in a little bit of news.

8.) Remember when Pen Pineapple Apple Pen was a thing? We do. But one of our panelists was living under a rock and we got some candid reactions from her about the viral video from Japan that for some serious amounts of memes and social media posts. Forewarning, prepare yourself for some Pun Punapple Apple Puns.

7.) We here at Met Radio encourage fostering a welcoming environment on the radio, so it’s always special when people make their debuts over the radio waves! And even more kudos for making a debut featuring this next salacious story. This taboo topic from Italy certainly made for quite the segment but some hilariously candid comments made their way onto the air!

6.) 4/20 has turned into quite the quasi-holiday here in Colorado with so many legal strides for marijuana taking place in the state. On The Daily Met, the crew decided to do a special show featuring segments surrounding everybody’s favorite THC plant. But April 20th also marks somber remembrance here in Colorado, that was acknowledged in this segment and finishes out the show.

5.) This one was, “Yummy, Chummy, Funny, Lucky and Gummy.” We start off cute here on this Daily Met segment with giving our gummy bear mascots names. But things quickly turn political as we talked about Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, and the presidential election. It’s unnerving to think about how many of the issues from the first debate aren’t still a part of the national discourse.

4.) We had local pop artist Destino stop by the studio for an exclusive premier of “Stay” his latest single. We also got to have a quick sit down with him and talk about his musical influences and motivations. We here at The Daily Met support our local artists and you should too!



3.) The creepy clowns weren’t just limited to the United States and it became a worldwide phenomena. Luis Bustos and company are trying to wrap their minds around why this was happening. Reddit? “It”? The Russians? Listen in to hear what they think!

2.) This particular Tuesday with Vinnie White and Rebecca Kendall was great and once again made our Top Ten. Ann Coulter currently continues to make waves in the news, including our humble college internet radio show – The Daily Met. We clear the air on DJ Vinnie the Pooh’s educational track record, texting while driving, Beyonce vs. Nicki Minaj, Rebecca Kendall’s short-lived basketball career and much more!

1.) Finally for our number one segment of 2016 is… This segment blew every segment out of the water with the amount of plays it has received, but why? Marco Gutierrez, founder of the group Latinos for Trump, gave a warning to Americans about immigration and well, you might have heard of it before – “Taco trucks on every corner.” We at The Daily Met, like many Americans and apparently many listeners, were positively excited about this possibility! Listen in as we gushed over one of our most favorite food items ever from our Southern neighbors.

We’ll see you again in 2017!