Taylor Oxenfeld and the start to his TaylorGating season

Hello all readers, my name is Taylor Oxenfeld and I am a sports enthusiast. I am from Boulder, CO, I am a big fan of any professional sports teams in the Colorado area. Growing up, I was legally deaf, and I learned English improperly. After years of speech therapy, I was able to finally understand English. Once I learned to speak properly, I did not stop talking. I remember one morning I was watching SportsCenter with my dad, and I told him how cool it would be to have that job. Fifteen years later, I still am pursing a broadcasting major here at Metropolitan State University in downtown Denver. Here at Metro State, I am working as the Sports Broadcast Manager with Met Radio . I focus mainly on broadcasting home sporting events for the Roadrunners. In the past, I have had zero experience, but with my current position, I feel as if I am in the real world and learning from my mistakes.

Thinking back to my favorite sporting moments, getting my first official Major League baseball was a thrill. I was sitting on the third base side, close to the dirt, and Garret Atkins , former third baseman for the Rockies tossed the ball over to the crowd. The ball was coming towards me in a hurry. To make sure I didn’t drop the ball, my own father pushed me aside and caught the ball and gave it to me. The bruises on my left arm were well worth the sacrifice.

Another great sports moment that I was in attendance for was Super Bowl 50 rematch between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers August 31st, 2016. I sat a couple sections over from the dominant Panthers section at Sports Authority, and every time Luke Kuechly would get a tackle, they would roar “LUUUUKKKEE.” Then the Panthers had the chance to win the game on last second field goal. I started to stomp on the metal floor at Sports Authority and make the stadium shake as much as I could and do my part as a hometown fan. Graham Gano pushed the kick to the left and missed, so the Broncos were victorious that night. Walking down the round tunnel with everyone chanting and screaming, is such a great tradition after a Broncos victory. You can’t help yourself but to join in a start a chant of your own.

Growing up in the Boulder area, I originally planned on attending University of Colorado at Boulder, so naturally I followed their football program before it joined the PAC 12. While they were in the BIG 12, most of their games were not televised, so my dad and I would listen to games on the radio. Larry Zimmer was known as the Voice of the Buffaloes. He was a broadcaster for the Buffs since 1971, and his last ever broadcast was November 21st, 2015. Hearing his emphatic voice screaming into the microphone that the Buffaloes of Colorado scored a touchdown, or simply won the game, his voice will always be stuck in my head.