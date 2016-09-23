The Rowdy Rundown: Sept. 26th

The Rowdy Rundown for the events on Auraria Campus and MSU Denver.

Monday 26th:

• Veteran’s Workshop

o Tivoli 651

o 11am-2pm

o Come debrief issues that are difficult to talk about and share perspectives

Tuesday 27th:

• MSU Denver Jazz Combos

o King Center Recital Hall

o 7:30-9:30pm

o Tickets $5, free to MSU community with ID

Wednesday 28th:

• Master Saxophonist Dan Goble

o 2-3pm

o King Center Recital Hall

o Free

• Tri-Institutional Movie Night – Ghostbusters

o Multicultural Lounge

o 4-6pm

o free movie and pizza

• MSU Denver Jazz Big Band

o King Center Concert Hall

o 7:30-9:30pm

o Free to MSU community

Thursday 29th:

• Democracy in Principle: From Athens to Colorado

o Hosted by: D-Phi

o Location: History Colorado

o 6pm

o free

• Spring Awakening musical

o Eugenia Rawls Courtyard Theatre, King Center

o MSU Denver students Free

o The landmark musical is an electrifying fusion of morality, sexuality and rock & roll that is exhilarating

Friday 30th:

• Food Bank of the Rockies

o Join Roadrunners Give Back in the monthly Food Bank Service event

o 9am

o email volunterr@msudenver.edu to sign up

• Women’s Soccer vs. Colorado Mesa

o 7pm

o Regency Athletic Complex

• Women’s Volleyball vs. CSU-Pueblo

o 7pm

o Auraria Event Center

Saturday 1st:

• Women’s Volleyball vs. New Mexico Highlands

o 5pm

o Auraria Event Center

Sunday 2nd:

• Women’s Soccer vs. Westminster College

o 12pm

o Regency Athletic Complex

• Men’s Soccer vs. CSU-Pueblo

o 2:30pm

o Regency Athletic Complex