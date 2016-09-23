The Rowdy Rundown: Sept. 26th

The Rowdy Rundown for the events on Auraria Campus and MSU Denver.
Monday 26th:
• Veteran’s Workshop
o Tivoli 651
o 11am-2pm
o Come debrief issues that are difficult to talk about and share perspectives
Tuesday 27th:
• MSU Denver Jazz Combos
o King Center Recital Hall
o 7:30-9:30pm
o Tickets $5, free to MSU community with ID
Wednesday 28th:
• Master Saxophonist Dan Goble
o 2-3pm
o King Center Recital Hall
o Free
• Tri-Institutional Movie Night – Ghostbusters
o Multicultural Lounge
o 4-6pm
o free movie and pizza
• MSU Denver Jazz Big Band
o King Center Concert Hall
o 7:30-9:30pm
o Free to MSU community
Thursday 29th:
• Democracy in Principle: From Athens to Colorado
o Hosted by: D-Phi
o Location: History Colorado
o 6pm
o free
• Spring Awakening musical
o Eugenia Rawls Courtyard Theatre, King Center
o MSU Denver students Free
o The landmark musical is an electrifying fusion of morality, sexuality and rock & roll that is exhilarating
Friday 30th:
• Food Bank of the Rockies
o Join Roadrunners Give Back in the monthly Food Bank Service event
o 9am
o email volunterr@msudenver.edu to sign up
• Women’s Soccer vs. Colorado Mesa
o 7pm
o Regency Athletic Complex
• Women’s Volleyball vs. CSU-Pueblo
o 7pm
o Auraria Event Center
Saturday 1st:
• Women’s Volleyball vs. New Mexico Highlands
o 5pm
o Auraria Event Center
Sunday 2nd:
• Women’s Soccer vs. Westminster College
o 12pm
o Regency Athletic Complex
• Men’s Soccer vs. CSU-Pueblo
o 2:30pm
o Regency Athletic Complex