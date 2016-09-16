The Rowdy Rundown: Sept. 19th

The Rowdy Rundown for the events on Auraria Campus and MSU Denver.
Monday 19th:
o Alternative Breaks Program is seeking Co-Leaders for spring break
♣ Contact Ryan Campbell in the Applied Learning Center
♣ Applications Due September 23rd
o Student Recital
♣ King Center Concert Hall
♣ 2-3pm
♣ Free with free parking in 7th street garage
Tuesday 20th:
o Meet the Greeks
♣ 11am-3pm
♣ Lawrence Street Park
o Tri-Institutional Trivia Night
♣ Tivoli Starbucks
♣ 5-7pm
Wednesday 21st:
o Student Organizational Council Meetings
♣ Tivoli – senate chambers
♣ 1:30pm-3:30pm
♣ Free refreshments
o College of Business Networking Night
♣ 5-7pm
♣ St. Cajetan’s
Thursday 22nd:
o Applied Learning Center Combined Open House
♣ Admin building suite 325 and 360
♣ 11am-1pm
♣ Free food
o Playworks Colorado Training
♣ Tivoli 442
♣ 12:30pm
♣ Email volunteer@msudenver.edu
o Bi/Pan/Fluid Awareness Day
♣ 11am-2pm
♣ Tivoli Multicultural lounge
Friday 23rd:
o Women’s Soccer vs. Adams State
♣ 7pm
♣ Regency Athletic Complex
♣ Women’s soccer also plays Sunday at 12pm