The Rowdy Rundown: Sept. 19th

The Rowdy Rundown for the events on Auraria Campus and MSU Denver.

Monday 19th:

o Alternative Breaks Program is seeking Co-Leaders for spring break

♣ Contact Ryan Campbell in the Applied Learning Center

♣ Applications Due September 23rd

o Student Recital

♣ King Center Concert Hall

♣ 2-3pm

♣ Free with free parking in 7th street garage

Tuesday 20th:

o Meet the Greeks

♣ 11am-3pm

♣ Lawrence Street Park

o Tri-Institutional Trivia Night

♣ Tivoli Starbucks

♣ 5-7pm

Wednesday 21st:

o Student Organizational Council Meetings

♣ Tivoli – senate chambers

♣ 1:30pm-3:30pm

♣ Free refreshments

o College of Business Networking Night

♣ 5-7pm

♣ St. Cajetan’s

Thursday 22nd:

o Applied Learning Center Combined Open House

♣ Admin building suite 325 and 360

♣ 11am-1pm

♣ Free food

o Playworks Colorado Training

♣ Tivoli 442

♣ 12:30pm

♣ Email volunteer@msudenver.edu

o Bi/Pan/Fluid Awareness Day

♣ 11am-2pm

♣ Tivoli Multicultural lounge

Friday 23rd:

o Women’s Soccer vs. Adams State

♣ 7pm

♣ Regency Athletic Complex

♣ Women’s soccer also plays Sunday at 12pm