The Rowdy Rundown: Oct. 17th

The Rowdy Rundown for the events on Auraria Campus and MSU Denver.
Tuesday 18th: MSU Denver Graduate School Day 2016
• Tivoli 320
• 8:30am – 12:30pm
• Choose morning or afternoon sessions to learn more about the application process for graduate programs
Tuesday 18th: Employer Visit Day
• Tivoli Tavern
• 10am – 2pm
• Stop by and find out about job and internship opportunities with local employers
Tuesday 18th: Team DELTA’s Open House
• 1 – 4pm
• SSB 420 and 424
Tuesday 18th: Latino “Shark Tank”
• 6 – 8 pm
• TV Turnhalle 250
Wednesday 19th: Adaptive Technology Fair
• 11pm – 2am
• Auraria Library, Discovery Wall
Wednesday 19th: Black Lives Matter Feat. Dominique Christina
• 11am – 2pm
• St. Cajetan
Wednesday 19th: Front Porch Politics
• 11am – 3pm
• Tivoli Turnhalle
• Learn about November’s ballot
Thursday 20th: Marijuana Use and Abuse
• 11am – 2pm
• Tivoli 651
• Explore issues surrounding Marijuana
Thursday 20th: Denver Rescue Mission Dinner
• 4:30 – 6 pm
• 1130 Park avenue west
• Roadrunners give back monthly volunteer event
Thursday 20th: To vote or not to vote: Tri – Institutional Hot Topic
• 12:30 – 1:30pm
• Multicultural Lounge
Thursday 20th: Council of Administrators Monthly Meeting
• 1 – 2pm
• SSB 400
Friday 21st: Women’s Soccer vs UCCS
• 5pm
• Regency Athletic Complex
Friday 21st: Women’s Volleyball vs. Colorado School of Mines
• 7pm
• Auraria Events Center
Saturday 22nd: Women’s Volleyball vs. Colorado Christian
• 5pm
• Auraria Event Center
Sunday 23rd: Women’s Soccer vs. Western State Colorado
• 12 – 3pm
• Regency Athletic Complex