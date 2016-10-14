The Rowdy Rundown: Oct. 17th

The Rowdy Rundown for the events on Auraria Campus and MSU Denver.

Tuesday 18th: MSU Denver Graduate School Day 2016

• Tivoli 320

• 8:30am – 12:30pm

• Choose morning or afternoon sessions to learn more about the application process for graduate programs

Tuesday 18th: Employer Visit Day

• Tivoli Tavern

• 10am – 2pm

• Stop by and find out about job and internship opportunities with local employers

Tuesday 18th: Team DELTA’s Open House

• 1 – 4pm

• SSB 420 and 424

Tuesday 18th: Latino “Shark Tank”

• 6 – 8 pm

• TV Turnhalle 250

Wednesday 19th: Adaptive Technology Fair

• 11pm – 2am

• Auraria Library, Discovery Wall

Wednesday 19th: Black Lives Matter Feat. Dominique Christina

• 11am – 2pm

• St. Cajetan

Wednesday 19th: Front Porch Politics

• 11am – 3pm

• Tivoli Turnhalle

• Learn about November’s ballot

Thursday 20th: Marijuana Use and Abuse

• 11am – 2pm

• Tivoli 651

• Explore issues surrounding Marijuana

Thursday 20th: Denver Rescue Mission Dinner

• 4:30 – 6 pm

• 1130 Park avenue west

• Roadrunners give back monthly volunteer event

Thursday 20th: To vote or not to vote: Tri – Institutional Hot Topic

• 12:30 – 1:30pm

• Multicultural Lounge

Thursday 20th: Council of Administrators Monthly Meeting

• 1 – 2pm

• SSB 400

Friday 21st: Women’s Soccer vs UCCS

• 5pm

• Regency Athletic Complex

Friday 21st: Women’s Volleyball vs. Colorado School of Mines

• 7pm

• Auraria Events Center

Saturday 22nd: Women’s Volleyball vs. Colorado Christian

• 5pm

• Auraria Event Center

Sunday 23rd: Women’s Soccer vs. Western State Colorado

• 12 – 3pm

• Regency Athletic Complex