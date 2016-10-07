The Rowdy Rundown: Oct. 10th

The Rowdy Rundown for the events on Auraria Campus and MSU Denver.

The Week of Oct. 10th:

• Monday 10th: Student Recital

o King Center Concert Hall

o 2-3pm

• Monday 10th: Consent is #BAE

o Tivoli Multicultural Lounge

o 1-3pm

o Come play some beer pong

• Tuesday 11th: LGBTQ National Coming out day featuring Tori Grace

o 11am-3pm

o Tivoli Turnhalle

• Tuesday 11th: Poetry Slam

o 9:30-11:30am

o Tivoli Multicultural Lounge

• Tuesday 11th: Farm to Table: Cooking and Baking with Beer

o 6-8pm

o Downtown Denver campus

o Participants will learn to prepare simple and flavorful baking recipes with local brews!

• Wednesday 12th: Art not Violence

o 2-4pm

o Tivoli Commons

o Walk your way through an art scene that promotes local artistry and art, not violence.

• Thursday 13th: MBTI Workshop

o 9-10:30am

o Tivoli 215

o Explore majors and careers that match your personality with the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator

• Thursday 13th: Dance Sampler: Swing, Salsa, Foxtrot, Tango

o 6:30-8pm

o PE 215-Dance Room

o Here’s your chance to try some Ballroom, Swing, & Latin dancing.

• Friday 14th: LGBTQ Safe Zone Ally Training

o 2-4pm

o email Megan Fowler to reserve a spot

• Friday 14th: Men’s Soccer vs. South Dakota School of Mines

o 7 pm

o Regency Athletic Complex

• Saturday 15th: MSU Denver Fall Choir Concert

o 7-10pm

o King Center Concert Hall

o Tickets $12, $10, $8.

• Sunday 16th: Men’s Soccer vs. Regis University

o 1 pm

o Regency Athletic Complex