The Rowdy Rundown: Oct. 10th

The Rowdy Rundown for the events on Auraria Campus and MSU Denver.
The Week of Oct. 10th:
• Monday 10th: Student Recital
o King Center Concert Hall
o 2-3pm
• Monday 10th: Consent is #BAE
o Tivoli Multicultural Lounge
o 1-3pm
o Come play some beer pong
• Tuesday 11th: LGBTQ National Coming out day featuring Tori Grace
o 11am-3pm
o Tivoli Turnhalle
• Tuesday 11th: Poetry Slam
o 9:30-11:30am
o Tivoli Multicultural Lounge
• Tuesday 11th: Farm to Table: Cooking and Baking with Beer
o 6-8pm
o Downtown Denver campus
o Participants will learn to prepare simple and flavorful baking recipes with local brews!
• Wednesday 12th: Art not Violence
o 2-4pm
o Tivoli Commons
o Walk your way through an art scene that promotes local artistry and art, not violence.
• Thursday 13th: MBTI Workshop
o 9-10:30am
o Tivoli 215
o Explore majors and careers that match your personality with the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator
• Thursday 13th: Dance Sampler: Swing, Salsa, Foxtrot, Tango
o 6:30-8pm
o PE 215-Dance Room
o Here’s your chance to try some Ballroom, Swing, & Latin dancing.
• Friday 14th: LGBTQ Safe Zone Ally Training
o 2-4pm
o email Megan Fowler to reserve a spot
• Friday 14th: Men’s Soccer vs. South Dakota School of Mines
o 7 pm
o Regency Athletic Complex
• Saturday 15th: MSU Denver Fall Choir Concert
o 7-10pm
o King Center Concert Hall
o Tickets $12, $10, $8.
• Sunday 16th: Men’s Soccer vs. Regis University
o 1 pm
o Regency Athletic Complex