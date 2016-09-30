Top 5 – Punk Your Eyes Out – “Where I was When……” #3

“Where I was When I First Heard”

#3 Me First and the Gimme Gimmes – Have a Ball

July 29, 1997

The best 28:48 of your life

If your mom likes “Classic Rock” then there is no other music in the world. So to her classic rock is the only type of “good” music.

One afternoon I decided to give my mother a little visit and take her out. I had just bought, Have a Ball. I used to love running my finger nail on the edge of the CD seal, then ripping the plastic off, and tossing it in the back seat. My mother is going to hate this CD. Perfect!

As we drove to lunch I got to hear to talk about nothing important. I learned to say “MMM” and “uh-hu” very well. She would always to to me about what Nancy Grace would say. I hate Nancy Grace. I don’t like to be yelled at when I’m watching TV. In fact Nancy Grace would (and still does) upset my stomach. So much in fact that I would squeak out a fart. Farting around my mother (who is a nurse) is one of the best things in my life. My brother can fart on command. Back in the day, I would tell him to start his motorcycle in the living room while my mother would watch a new episode of Roseanne. It would gross her out, but when Darleen said she farted in school on Roseanne, then it was funny.

After lunch we went to a movie……it was my pick…..I choose Jackass: the Movie. Yes, I was one of the few who took my mother to expirence her first viewing of what Jackass was. I told her it had Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep in it. She was excited, in fact she was so happy she bought the tickets and the popcorn.

When the movie started, she experssed her emotions with a loud……..

You’re an asshole!

About halfway through the movie she would start to cackle. As her cackle got louder, it got out of control and outta hand. She laughed so hard, she farted. The movie ended. Then we left she tried to hide her face, while I was still laughing.

I drove her home which took 29:51, I listened to two things simultaneously – Have a Ball and – my mom saying they destroyed Elton John, Nancy Grace said – They destroyed Simon and Garfunkel, Nancy Grace said, Oh no they destroyed James Taylor, and I did’t fart, oh no they destroyed Billy Joel………

On a side note: Overtime, I flip everything upside down in my mom’s bathroom and I buy a dvd copy of Jackass: the Movie from a pawn shop and place it in various spots in her house. She has 14 copies in her house to date. She has only found 2.

I love ya Ma!