Punk Your Eyes Out Playlist #666

3:21 Bad Religion Sorrow The Process Of Belief

2:09 Bad Religion A Walk The Gray Race

2:05 Bad Religion You No Control (Remastered 2004)

3:06 Blink-182 Josie Greatest Hits

3:09 Bouncing Souls Manthem How I Spent My Summer Vacation

4:07 Jawbreaker Fireman Dear You

3:13 Lagwagon Black Eyes Hoss

3:24 Mad Marge and the Stonecutters Monsters Mad Marge and the Stonecutters

2:42 Me First and the Gimme Gimmes Me & Julio Down by the Schoolyard Have A Ball

2:45 Millencolin No Cigar

2:07 The Misfits American Psycho American Psycho

2:23 The Misfits 1000000 Years Bc Famous Monsters

2:59 Pennywise Bro Hymn Pennywise

3:32 Anthrax Bring the Noise Attack of the Killer B’s

2:55 Dinosaur Pile-Up Draw a Line Nature Nurture (Deluxe Version)

2:48 Face To Face Disappointed Reactionary

2:16 TSOL Code Blue

2:46 Transplants One 17

1:57 Guttermouth Foot-Long Gusto

1:56 Guttermouth What’s The Big Deal? Musical Monkey