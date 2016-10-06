Regency

Punk Your Eyes Out Playlist #666

By Albert Underwood on October 6, 2016

Misfits! Spooky Music and More

3:21    Bad Religion    Sorrow        The Process Of Belief
2:09    Bad Religion    A Walk        The Gray Race
2:05    Bad Religion    You        No Control (Remastered 2004)
3:06    Blink-182    Josie        Greatest Hits
3:09    Bouncing Souls    Manthem        How I Spent My Summer Vacation
4:07    Jawbreaker    Fireman        Dear You
3:13    Lagwagon    Black Eyes        Hoss
3:24    Mad Marge and the Stonecutters    Monsters        Mad Marge and the Stonecutters
2:42    Me First and the Gimme Gimmes    Me & Julio Down by the Schoolyard        Have A Ball
2:45    Millencolin    No Cigar
2:07    The Misfits    American Psycho        American Psycho
2:23    The Misfits    1000000 Years Bc        Famous Monsters
2:59    Pennywise    Bro Hymn        Pennywise
3:32    Anthrax    Bring the Noise        Attack of the Killer B’s
2:55    Dinosaur Pile-Up    Draw a Line        Nature Nurture (Deluxe Version)
2:48    Face To Face    Disappointed        Reactionary
2:16     TSOL     Code Blue
2:46    Transplants One 17
1:57    Guttermouth    Foot-Long        Gusto
1:56    Guttermouth    What’s The Big Deal?        Musical Monkey

Leave a Reply

Copyright 2016. All Rights Reserved. Metropolitan State University of Denver Met Media