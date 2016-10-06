Punk Your Eyes Out Playlist #666

3:21 Bad Religion Sorrow The Process Of Belief
2:09 Bad Religion A Walk The Gray Race
2:05 Bad Religion You No Control (Remastered 2004)
3:06 Blink-182 Josie Greatest Hits
3:09 Bouncing Souls Manthem How I Spent My Summer Vacation
4:07 Jawbreaker Fireman Dear You
3:13 Lagwagon Black Eyes Hoss
3:24 Mad Marge and the Stonecutters Monsters Mad Marge and the Stonecutters
2:42 Me First and the Gimme Gimmes Me & Julio Down by the Schoolyard Have A Ball
2:45 Millencolin No Cigar
2:07 The Misfits American Psycho American Psycho
2:23 The Misfits 1000000 Years Bc Famous Monsters
2:59 Pennywise Bro Hymn Pennywise
3:32 Anthrax Bring the Noise Attack of the Killer B’s
2:55 Dinosaur Pile-Up Draw a Line Nature Nurture (Deluxe Version)
2:48 Face To Face Disappointed Reactionary
2:16 TSOL Code Blue
2:46 Transplants One 17
1:57 Guttermouth Foot-Long Gusto
1:56 Guttermouth What’s The Big Deal? Musical Monkey