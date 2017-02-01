Playing with Perspective – 1.31.16 – Final Fantasy VII Deep Dive

Deep Dive – Final Fantasy VII

Sean, Hayes, and Keenan return for another season of Playing with Perspective! The latest episode takes a deep dive into one of gaming’s major milestones, Final Fantasy VII, celebrating its 20th anniversary. It’s title that changed the very course of JRPGs and video games themselves, and its influence can be felt to this day.

Final Fantasy VII was released Jan. 31, 1997 on the PlayStation, and quickly became one of the most critically acclaimed games of all time. To this day it remains the best selling title in the Final Fantasy series, and one of Square Enix’s best selling games ever, sitting at over 17 million copies. The game even received multiple spinoff titles like Crisis Core on PSP, Before Crisis on mobile, and Dirge of Cerberus on PS2. There was even a feature length CG film released called Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children, that was set after the original game.

With the Final Fantasy VII Remake on the way, it’s important to take a look back at the original and see just what influence it had. Make sure to check back every Tuesday and Thursday evening for a new episode of Playing with Perspective!

