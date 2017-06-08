NSSS Welcomes the not so token gamer to Studio 313 B.

Not so Sufferin’ Sapphos Episode IV Met Radio is excited to welcome back Dayna Himot (DJ Dénouement) and Christine “like the car” Russell get into a conversation about summer plans, emotionally manipulative soundtracks in movies, the glory of Wonder Woman and parenting in the age of social media with our ‘not so token gamer guy,’ Derek Gregory. This trio digs deep during Episode IV to find the key ingredient to the Alien movie franchise and ‘The Walking Dead’ (hint — it’s NOT the story!) and wrap up the episode with a brief tour of turntable culture, record collections and Neil Gaiman’s ‘American Gods.’

Dayna L. Himot aka Dénouement is a staff writer at Metrosphere, and Met Radio’s resident house and techno DJ. A product of the late eighties and early nineties underground club scene, she considers herself a die hard New Englander. In reality she prides herself in the cultural climate of wherever she is. Her passion for social documentation via sound, prose, and experience was spurred at a young age. With two sons in high school, she now is a junior at MSU Denver minoring in French with a concentration in social documentary journalism.