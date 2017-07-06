Dark Fantasy at Comic Con – C.R. Richards Interview

Dark Fantasy author C.R. Richards is interviewed by Not So Sufferin’ Sapphos correspondent Kaitlyn Gartling. The duo discuss her transition as a journalist to author, her new book The Obsidian Gates and the dark fantasy genre. Listen here for Richards’ innermusings about Denver Comic Con 2017 and beyond.

Edit to the podcast: Richards said she started writing in 2014 but her first book was published in 2010. She meant to say she began writing in 2004.