Dark Fantasy at Comic Con – C.R. Richards Interview

By Kaitlyn Gartling on July 6, 2017

Dark Fantasy author C.R. Richards is interviewed by Not So Sufferin’ Sapphos correspondent Kaitlyn Gartling. The duo discuss her transition as a journalist to author, her new book The Obsidian Gates and the dark fantasy genre. Listen here for Richards’ innermusings about Denver Comic Con 2017 and beyond.

Edit to the podcast: Richards said she started writing in 2014 but her first book was published in 2010. She meant to say she began writing in 2004.

Dark Fantasy

Kaitlyn Gartling interviews C.R. Richards about her new novel and the dark fantasy genre at Denver Comic Con 2017. Photo: Derek Gregory

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dark Fantasy

Author: Kaitlyn Gartling

One Response to "Dark Fantasy at Comic Con – C.R. Richards Interview"

  1. Pingback: Mr. Bundy: Creators Edge Press Main Man - My Met Media

Leave a Reply

Copyright 2017. All Rights Reserved. Metropolitan State University of Denver Met Media