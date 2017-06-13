Mawule Interview on Mile High Mic

Today Mawule talks about his new video for the song “Anything” with Mia and Eric the directors of the video.

Mawule uses his music to reflect the human experience and to empower others. His songs bring awareness to topics such as:, race, poverty, sexual violence, suicide awareness, and self-discovery.

The video is set to be released on Father’s Day in honor of all the hardworking fathers and what they do for their families.

Listen to the interview to hear about his More Than Music sessions and his collaboration with local artists.

Mawule Website

http://mawule.com/

Mawule on Social Media

https://www.facebook.com/music mawule/

https://twitter.com/musicmawul e

https://soundcloud.com/musicma wule

https://www.instagram.com/musi cmawule/

https://www.youtube.com/user/m awule9