An Introduction: There’s only one Nathan Matoush

Hello to all as I welcome myself, Nathan Matoush, to MyMetMedia.com. As I look at the sunset over the astonishing Rocky Mountains on a warm summer evening I envision the future Nathan Matoush and think to myself one day I’ll be able to ride off into that sunset in peace knowing that I’ve achieved all my dreams I have always foreshadowed. I am currently heading into the late stages of my college career majoring in Speech Communications with a concentration in broadcasting and minoring in sports media. I love my last name I’m sure you can all tell already it just fits with almost everything. Some prime examples include Nathan the Sheriff Matoush, President Matoush, Matoush’s Automobiles, or how about even Matoush Enterprises? That suits perfect as well. That’s the great thing about America is you have to the opportunity to achieve any goal your heart desires and you choose your path no one else chooses a path for you.

My dream is to become a sportscaster. It always has been since I was about 8-years-old and developed a passion for sports. My grandmother suggested that I become a sports announcer after hearing me announce myself playing football in the backyard on crispy fall afternoons and then going inside to to hear and lookup to in awe at Al Michaels and John Madden for coverage of Monday Night Football. Since then I’ve never looked back. At a very early age I was diagnosed with diehard Green Bay Packers syndrome. Which is a disease that sticks with you forever and your favorite football team becomes the Green Bay Packers. That’s right I’ll be a Packers fan until I die folks it is woven in my soul. My mom’s side of the family is all from the suburbs of Milwaukee, WI including places like Waukesha, WI and Menomonee Falls, WI so I feel that has always had something to do with it. I also developed a passion for other sports as well. Oddly enough football was the only sport where the home team wasn’t my favorite team. Everything else I always followed the home team. I’m a big a Rockies fan and can remember and flashback to Rocktober. For hockey it’s always been the Colorado Avalanche ever since the brief memory of Joe Sakic, the inspirational captain, handing the Stanley Cup over to Ray Borque as he breathed in the fresh air of a champion for the first time in his glorious career. For college athletics I lean heavily on the Wisconsin Badgers. As a passionate sports fan the phrase from the great Herb Brooks, head coach of the 1980 U.S. Men’s hockey team, “great moments are born from great opportunities,” has always been glued to my thought processing. In other words, really just relishing every moment and opportunity in sports is key to being a fan. Because those goose bump moments in sports rarely happen and last only for a blink of an eye. There’s always another year in sports or another champion to be crowned so you saver every minute of the moment.

Obviously the Packers winning Super Bowl XLV against the Steelers in 2010 was a huge highlight. However, my favorite Green Bay Packers memory was the first real live game I ever went to which was then at Invesco Field at Mile High. It was a Monday night in October 2007 and Brett Favre and the 6-0 Packers squared off with Jay Cutler and the Broncos. The game went into OT and Brett Favre hit Greg Jennings on a rainbow of a prayer down the left sideline for an 85 game-winning touchdown. The Packers won 19-13. Another great memory was the 2007 Colorado Rockies game 163 tiebreaker against the San Diego Padres. The winner received the rights to go to the playoffs as a wild card team and the Rockies were surging to get to the playoffs for the first time since 1995. I remember staying up later with the family to see Matt Holiday round 3rd and literally lay his life down and sacrifice his face to dodge the tag and score the game-winning walkoff run in extras. I’m looking forward to sharing more of my story and passions here on my own personal blog! Can’t wait to get started here as a blog writer on MyMetMedia.com.