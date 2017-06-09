The Film Crew Podcast: Ex Machina, By Alex Garland



Ex Machina was written and directed by Alex Garland. This movie is a story about the quest for AI, Artificial Intelligence. An Employee of a powerful company named Caleb, played by Domhnall Gleeson, wins the prize of meeting the company’s owner at his remote estate. When he meets the owner, played by Oscar Isaac, Caleb finds out he will be involved in the testing of his new AI Creation named Ava, played by Alicia Vikander. What takes place during these tests creates an extremely intriguing and fascinating film about humanity, intelligence, and what it means to truly be aware. The Speakers in this episode are Drew Knapp, Will Roland, Chism Mattson, and Dylan Sprague.

