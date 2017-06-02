The Film Crew Podcast: Alien Covenant, By Ridley Scott

Alien Covenant was directed by Ridley Scott. This is Scott’s third directorial installment in the Alien series. Alien Covenant is a prequel to Alien (1979), but feels more like a sequel to Prometheus (2012). The colony ship Covenant is mid transit when they receive a transmission from a planet never before seen. When investigating this lush and beautiful planet, something goes awry. Sound familiar? Hear our thoughts on the movie! The film stars Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Danny McBride, and Billy Crudup. The Speakers for this episode are Bear Omundson, Drew Knapp, Will Roland, and Chism Mattson.

If you would like to watch the movie trailer of Alien Covenant, it can be found here.

