The Film Crew Podcast: Netflix Originals



The Film Crew takes a look at the movie making mega-platform Netflix! The Fundamentals of Caring, by Rob Burnett, and To the Bone, by Marti Noxon are recent additions to the Netflix catalog of movies. Netflix has not only increased it’s movie options, they have started producing more and more movies on their own accord. These two movies tackle problems of disabilities, disorders, and how people deal with them. The Fundamentals of Caring stars Paul Rudd, Selena Gomez, and Craig Roberts, and is about a young man with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. To the Bone stars Lily Collins and Keanu Reeves, and is about a young woman going through the process of treating her Anorexia.

If you would like to watch the movie trailer of The Fundamentals of Caring, it can be found here.

If you would like to watch the movie trailer of To the Bone, it can be found here.

Watch our other episodes here!

As always, feel free to contact us at filmcrewshow@gmail.com with any questions, suggestions, or opinions.