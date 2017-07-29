Design Thinking: More Than Just Another Buzz Word

Design Thinking: It’s a Formula

Simply put, it’s a formula for thinking like a designer and getting the job done right. Stanford’s d school provides a comprehensible guide that illustrates design thinking as an innovative process. Listed out are 6 key steps: Empathize–Define–Ideate–Prototype–Test–Iterate

Empathize

Empathy eliminates careless mistakes ( no more handicap signs in front of stairs), while creating products and services that lend themselves to a successful user experience.

“ The only important thing about design is how it relates to people.” – Victor Papnek, Advocate for socially responsible design

Define

Harvard Business Reviews’ article, “The Power of Defining the Problem”, examines Exxon Valdez’s 1989 oil spill 20 years after it occurred. Cold water temperatures had changed the viscosity of the oil, rendering it difficult to pump back to shore. The solution? Redefining the challenge as a materials viscosity issue.

“ Given one hour to save the world, I would spend 55 minutes defining the problem and 5 minutes finding the solution.” – Albert Einstein , Theoretical Physicist and Noble Prize winner in Physics (1921)

Ideate

All men are created equal, but not all ideas are created equal. Not all ideas winners: Why not have multiple ideas in one’s arsenal?

“ The best way to have a good idea is to have lots of ideas.” – Linus Pauling, Noble Prize winner for Chemistry (1954) and Noble Peace Prize Winner (1962)

Prototype

Nobody wants to invest into a venture without seeing a prototype first. Nobody should launch a venture without creating a prototype first. It’s not rocket science.

“Everything is designed, few things are designed well” – Brian Reed, Comic Book Writer

Test

What makes something sink or float? What happens when a company sends off the Titanic without fully testing every capacity (especially safety)? Well, to be frank, it sinks.

“ Design is not just what it look like and feels like. Design is how it works.” – Steve Jobs, Founder of Apple Inc.

Iteration

If NASA hadn’t started with the user in mind and then failed into sucess, the US wouldn’t have made it to the moon first.

“Few ideas work on the first try. Iteration is key to innovation. – Sebastian Thrun, Co-founder of Udacity

