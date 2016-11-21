Lemar Soulflower: New Jersey garage house music

Deep Frequenciez w/ Dénouement, welcomes DJ Lemar Soulflower (NYC) to Studio 313 B of Met Radio! His style combines the best elements of New Jersey Garage, New York, hard hitting swing, West Coast psychedelics and elements from all the other venerable breeding grounds for electronic dance music. Dénouement first met Soulflower in the early 1990’s at an after-hours at the famed Caffeine in Long Island New York, long before Caffeine became a notable brand and fashion in rave culture.

Soulflower’s mix is as much an autobiography as it is a social commentary. DJ Soulflower’s involvement in the “NY Music Scene” dates back over a decade. Being a drummer since the age of 7, interest in all styles of music was not only natural, but a prerequisite. Soulflower started DJ’ing in high school. Playing hip-hop, reggae and freestyle for friends and various functions seemed to logically segue into exploration of New York City’s club and early rave scene.

His DJ style combines the best elements of New Jersey Garage, New York, Hard Hitting Swing, West Coast psychedelics and elements from all the other venerable breeding grounds for electronic dance music. If it rocks the party Soulflower will weave it magically into one of his eclectic sets. Soulflower has played with Dubtribe, A Man Called Adam, Hardkiss, The Orb, Moby, and DJ Dan to name a few. He also has original productions and remixes on a variety of labels including a remix for the Phenomenal Handclap Band on the Tummy Touch Label under the Moniker 2B.A.N.

Soulflower embodies a life long commitment to music and is also a champion of vinyl and a mentor of Dénouements, it is an honor to have him in Studio 313 B.

Join Dénouement at 7 pm MST (9 pm Eastern) every Wednesday night on www.mymetmedia.com/listen