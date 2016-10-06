Deep Frequenciez Mixdown feat. DJ Tom Nguyen (X-cubed/Layaway)



Deep Frequenciez Mix-down hosted by Dénouement welcomes Tom Nguyen (X-cubed/Layaway,) Nguyen has been fueling the East Coast underground for over two decades and continues to break it down with precision and sublime track selection.

Dayna L. Himot aka Dénouement is a staff writer at Metrosphere, Met Media DIME Project

Manager, and Met Radio’s resident house and techno DJ. A product of the late eighties and early nineties underground club scene, she considers herself a diehard New Englander. In reality she prides herself in the cultural climate of wherever she is. Her passion for social documentation via sound, prose, and experience was spurred at a young age. With two sons in high school, she now is a junior at MSU Denver minoring in French with a concentration in social documentary journalism.