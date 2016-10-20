The Daily Met – 10.19.16



A conspiracy theorist has been found dead in Poland — just days after

he texted his mom instructing her to “investigate” should anything happen to him.

Max Spiers, a 39-year-old father of two, was found dead on a sofa in Poland,

where he had gone to give a talk about conspiracy theories and UFOs.

He was ruled to have died from natural causes despite no post-mortem

examination being carried out on his body. - New York Post





An Oklahoma high school student is speaking out after recording her teacher saying that “to be white is to be racist.”

The student, who did not want to be identified, said the Norman North teacher was lecturing on how to “heal the racial divide.”

She said she was stunned by what was being taught, so she pulled out her phone and started recording. – Fox40



In the final flailing weeks of his presidential campaign, Donald Trump took the time on Tuesday to announce a handful of ethics reforms he would push for as president. Trump called for the passage of a constitutional amendment instituting term limits for Congress on top of a handful of lobbying reforms.

“If I am elected President, I will push for a constitutional amendment to impose term limits on all members of Congress,” Trump said in a statement. “Decades of failure in Washington, and decades of special interest dealing, must come to an end. We have to break the cycle of corruption, and we have to give new voices a chance to go into government service. The time for congressional term limits has arrived.” – The Huffington Post