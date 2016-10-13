Regency

The Daily Met – 10.12.16

By Luis Bustos on October 12, 2016

If it's not crazy clowns its crazy vegans. We've got you covered on The Daily Met.

All great mind reading begins with chocolate. That’s the basis for a classic experiment that tests whether
children have something called theory of mind—the ability to attribute desires, intentions, and knowledge
to others. When they see someone hide a chocolate bar in a box, then leave the room while a second person
sneaks in and hides it elsewhere, they have to guess where the first person will look for the bar.
- Headline from Science Magazine

A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with endangering her 11-month-old son by restricting him to a vegan
diet of fruits and nuts. – Headline from Time Magazine

Robert Satiacum Jr. calls Hillary Clinton a “clown,” a “rat,” a “criminal” and a virtual clone of
Donald Trump. But that’s not all.
He’s also one of 12 Democrats designated to cast his electoral vote for Clinton if she wins Washington,
a blue state she's expected to easily carry. Now, he’s caught in a fierce personal struggle over whether
to rebel against her in the Electoral College, a decision that could create havoc in a close presidential contest.
- Headline from Politico

There was the student who spread terror this week by running across the campus of Brunel University in west London dressed as a killer clown and wielding a chain saw. – Headline from The New York Times

