The Daily Met – 10.12.16



All great mind reading begins with chocolate. That’s the basis for a classic experiment that tests whether

children have something called theory of mind—the ability to attribute desires, intentions, and knowledge

to others. When they see someone hide a chocolate bar in a box, then leave the room while a second person

sneaks in and hides it elsewhere, they have to guess where the first person will look for the bar.

- Headline from Science Magazine



A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with endangering her 11-month-old son by restricting him to a vegan

diet of fruits and nuts. – Headline from Time Magazine



Robert Satiacum Jr. calls Hillary Clinton a “clown,” a “rat,” a “criminal” and a virtual clone of

Donald Trump. But that’s not all.

He’s also one of 12 Democrats designated to cast his electoral vote for Clinton if she wins Washington,

a blue state she's expected to easily carry. Now, he’s caught in a fierce personal struggle over whether

to rebel against her in the Electoral College, a decision that could create havoc in a close presidential contest.

- Headline from Politico



There was the student who spread terror this week by running across the campus of Brunel University in west London dressed as a killer clown and wielding a chain saw. – Headline from The New York Times