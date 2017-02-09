Cultural Vultures: Public Figures Who Prey on Black Culture – Black Excellence 2/7

This week, Ash talks about her frustrations with celebrities who think it’s ok to take black culture and then wonder why the black community gets so fed up with it. Is culture appropriation up for debate?

Black Excellence is a live radio show/podcast where you can hear local hip-hop and r&b artist from Denver to the U.K. No topic is off limits: politics, love, relationships, music or fashion. The show consists of local artists to everyday, regular people giving amazing advice.

